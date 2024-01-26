AOC does not draw the line at genocide

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advocates voting for US President Joe Biden despite his unconditional support for Israel in its genocide in Gaza. Ståle Grut NRKbeta

For some progressives, it appears there is nothing the leading Democratic presidential candidate can do that would disqualify him as the “lesser evil.”

This apparently includes perpetrating a genocide.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her full support behind Joe Biden as she advocated for voting for him during an appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast.

When asked if she has “had it” or would “hit it” with Biden, Ocasio-Cortez enthusiastically replied with “hit it!”

“There are plenty of things that the president does that I completely disagree with,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to “what’s happening in Gaza.”

She continued, “I can’t go on every single day seeing this. I don’t associate myself with what’s happening.”

But, “at the end of the day,” she brushes off her fleeting mention of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. “We just can’t allow this fascist movement to grow in this country,” she says, noting the growing momentum of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez says that the decision to vote for Biden “is not a difficult one for me.”

She adds: “Just because I’m voting for him doesn’t mean that he embodies everything about me.”

The self-described progressive congresswoman implored people “to be adults about the situation,” and cast their vote for a president now known as “Genocide Joe” or “Butcher Biden,” as he was memorably termed by Irish member of the European Parliament, Clare Daly.

Any pretense that Ocasio-Cortez posed a challenge to the Democratic Party from within has by now completely crumbled. But the pretense that she was ever a true friend of the Palestinians has long given way to political reality.

After Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days in May 2021, killing multiple generations of multiple Palestinian families, Ocasio-Cortez switched her vote on additional US funding to Israel’s Iron Dome missile system from “no” to “present” amid tears on the House floor.

Ocasio-Cortez followed her vote with a statement, saying she was “opposed to this bill, but ultimately cast a present vote,” casting the blame on “the reckless decision by House leadership to rush this controversial vote within a matter of hours.”

Despite her progressive posturing, Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives have consistently come up short in their support for Palestinians.

As journalist Glenn Greenwald said, despite her promises of a progressive platform that moves the Democratic Party forward, Ocasio-Cortez is now one of the party’s most indispensable assets.

“It’s just wild how AOC and her followers went in four short years from branding herself a major threat to the Democratic Party, to becoming – without hyperbole – the most valuable tool, activist and spokesperson for the Democratic Party.”

The Biden administration has given Israel carte blanche to carry out its genocide in Gaza with total impunity and near-constant delivery of weaponry.

The Biden administration has vetoed multiple UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire before later voting to increase aid into Gaza, obstructing an end to the killing.

With the majority of grassroots Democrats having consistently supported a ceasefire and half of Biden voters recognizing Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip as a genocide, there are indications that Biden’s re-election campaign will be threatened by his refusal to comply with what Americans have demanded.

Biden and his officials have been heckled by anti-genocide protesters at multiple events with people urging the administration to call for a ceasefire.

In more than one incident, Biden loyalists drowned out protesters by shouting “four more years!”

AOC’s insistence on backing Biden despite his administration’s ongoing support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza is the congresswoman’s equivalent of drowning out the voices of anti-war dissenters within the party with the same rote refrain of “four more years.”