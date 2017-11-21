Nick Cave shuns Palestinians, wins praise from Israel lobby

“In a land of injustice, Nick Cave is giving comfort to the unjust” by performing in Tel Aviv and crossing the international picket line, artists say. (@protestencil/Twitter)

Nick Cave and his band the Bad Seeds ignored pleas by Palestinians and international artists and played two shows in Tel Aviv over the weekend.

He also took the opportunity to belittle and denigrate the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement by repeating false claims used and marketed by anti-Palestinian lobby groups to discredit the campaign.

After failing to respond to his fans who urged him to cancel the shows and respect the international picket line, Cave said he believed that the boycott movement “silences” artists and that he felt it was “important” to him to “come out against this silencing.”

“In a certain way, the BDS movement is responsible for my coming to Israel,” Cave said during a Tel Aviv press conference.

Cave’s interpretation of the boycott campaign is “rather grating when used in a context where a few million people are permanently and grotesquely silenced,” replied musician Brian Eno.

Eno had earlier approached Cave to sign a statement in support of the boycott call. Cave refused to sign it and told the Tel Aviv press that he “didn’t connect to it, I don’t like lists.”

Israel spends hundreds of millions of dollars on hasbara (propaganda), Eno said, “and its side of the argument gets broadcast loud and clear.”

“Coupled with the scare-tactic of labeling any form of criticism of Israeli policy as ‘anti-semitic,’ this makes for a very uneven picture of what is going on,” Eno added.

Brian Eno to @nickcave: “It’s nothing to do with ‘silencing’ artists – a charge I find rather grating when used in a context where a few million [Palestinians] are permanently and grotesquely silenced.” https://t.co/M8TadrQre1 pic.twitter.com/bUgW6gOmv4 — PACBI (@PACBI) November 20, 2017

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, who has been an outspoken advocate for the BDS movement, said he read Cave’s press conference statements “with a mixture of sorrow, rage and disbelief.”

“No wonder he avoided a conversation with anyone from BDS before going ahead with his shows in Tel Aviv,” Waters added.

“Not courageous”

Israeli citizens with the BDS activism group Boycott From Within expressed their disappointment in Cave’s lack of engagement with his fans and activists who support Palestinian rights.

Cave’s claim that boycott advocates are able to silence him “is fallacious,” the group states, “and it rings careless in the face of the fact that Palestinian culture and heritage, along with its people, has been undergoing Israel’s erasure for the past seven decades.”

In the powerful open letter, the group explained that this erasure is so successful that Cave “neglected to mention Palestinians” in his own statement, “as if they aren’t the reason you felt you had to make the statement in the first place. As if they don’t exist.”

Cave’s attack on BDS, and his remark that it was the reason he booked shows in Tel Aviv, “reveals itself not as a courageous statement of defiance in the face of artistic oppression,” but as taking the side of an oppressive, colonial state “that commits war crimes daily and systematically,” Boycott From Within wrote.

“Privileged artist”

Cave’s contempt toward the international picket line won praise from numerous Israeli lobby groups around the world, major Zionist organizations, Israel’s embassies in Germany and Spain and from the Maccabee Task Force, an Israel propaganda group that attacks student Palestine solidarity organizations on US campuses.

The group is funded by right-wing billionaire Sheldon Adelson, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Joining Israel’s deputy ambassador in Spain, Israel lobby group in the UK that targets the Palestinian boycott and denies Palestinians’ internationally recognized status as a national group, on their website, is also happy about Israel’s new found love. #NickCave pic.twitter.com/N3BDXe1ZE1 — Boycott From Within (@BFW_IL) November 19, 2017

#NickCave: Ich liebe #Israel und die Menschen in Israel. Ich will Stellung beziehen gegen jeden, der versucht, Musiker zum Schweigen zu bringen. Man könnte sagen, dass irgendwie BDS mich dazu gebracht hat, in Israel zu spielen. ➡️Mehr im #Newsletter https://t.co/ZFB6pN09Px pic.twitter.com/PaB0WTjkid — Botschaft Israel (@IsraelinGermany) November 20, 2017

Nick Cave in #Israel for 2 reasons:

“I love Israel and I love Israeli people...”

He's taking “a principled stand against anyone who tries to censor and silence musicians. So really, you could say, in a way, that the #BDS made me play Israel.”https://t.co/cyXfcR8pqR — Maccabee Task Force (@MacTaskForce) November 19, 2017

“Nick Cave has used the opportunity of a press conference in Israel to speak out about ‘silencing’,” said Artists for Palestine UK, whose cultural boycott pledge has been signed by more than 1,220 UK-based artists.

“But what are we to make of a privileged artist who somehow contrives to turn the notion of a collective protest against the destruction of an entire people into a complaint that it is he that is being silenced?” the group asked.

The group said that it regrets “that in a land of injustice Nick Cave is giving comfort to the unjust.”

Filmmaker Ken Loach said simply that artists who support the boycott “are not silenced. They simply refuse to be used by Israel to promote its policy of apartheid.”

A UK-based visual artist added their own response to Cave’s comments:

.@nickcave threw oppressed people under the bus in the name of...wait for it...Freedom!* *T&Cs apply, not available to Palestinians pic.twitter.com/4rieehkKKd — Protest Stencil (@protestencil) November 20, 2017