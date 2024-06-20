News highlights on week 37 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes and artillery targeted Gaza City in the north, Rafah in the south and in the central Gaza Strip areas of Deir al-Balah and Maghazi, Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps over the last several days.

Early Wednesday morning, Israel bombed the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the north of Gaza City, setting the top floor of an apartment building on fire and killing at least four people, as Israeli navy boats fired heavy artillery at the Beach refugee camp in the west.

تغطية صحفية: انتشال الجثامين والجرحى جراء قصف الاحتلال منزلاً لعائلة أبو صفية في الشارع الثاني بحي الشيخ رضوان بمدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/9WQ4MKNSmj — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 18, 2024

On Sunday, as people in Gaza began to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, Israeli forces struck the Bureij refugee camp, killing at least nine Palestinians including six children.

On the same day, Israel killed at least two Palestinians in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah. Al Jazeera reported that Israeli soldiers targeted an ambulance that was trying to reach the victims.

Attacks on Bureij and the Nuseirat refugee camps continued on Tuesday. Israeli airstrikes killed 17 Palestinians in two separate locations.

Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reported from the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital in Deir al-Balah on Tuesday.

.@Hind_Gaza reporting on the latest from Gaza, including the fact that no medical supplies have entered the Gaza strip since Israel began its attack on Rafah in early May. pic.twitter.com/Ikj0jfRuyd — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) June 18, 2024

A resident of Rafah told the news agency that “Rafah is being bombed without any intervention from the world, the occupation (Israel) is acting freely here.”

Israeli forces have taken over the Rafah crossing at the Gaza-Egypt border since 7 May, closing it completely to both people and humanitarian aid.

On Monday, it was reported that Israeli soldiers destroyed and set fire to the departure hall.

Israel burned the departure hall of the Rafah border today. Why burn it? Why not bomb it like 85% of Gaza?

The coloniser wants to show us that they can close the door & do what they like. I use this border every year to visit my family. The coloniser is also keeping us in exile pic.twitter.com/0TlJa0Ojl8 — Ahmed Masoud (@masoud_ahmed) June 17, 2024

But Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, stated that “operationally nothing has changed” in southern Gaza.

He told Reuters that UNRWA received a notification from the Israeli military that there would be a pause, but that it was only in English, not in any other language, and was soon followed by the government contradicting that instruction.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the military’s plans for alleged tactical pauses unacceptable.

On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes killed at least eight Palestinians who were waiting for aid trucks in Rafah, including merchants and civil guards who have been organizing necessary security for aid distribution.

Palestinian civil guards and policemen who are tasked with securing aid deliveries have been routinely targeted and killed by Israeli forces over the last eight months.

Journalist Hossam Shabat said of the attacks on civil guards: “It’s clear that Israeli occupation forces don’t just want starvation; they want chaos and anarchy. They target anyone who’s trying to implement rules and regulations. All they want is bloodshed and killing.”

10 Palestinians were just killed in a targeted attack by Israeli occupation forces in Rafah while trying to organize aid and commercial goods coming in. It's clear that Israeli occupation forces don't just want starvation; they want chaos and anarchy. They target anyone who's… — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) June 17, 2024

Raed al Agha, a farmer from Khan Younis, tells the world that airdropping aid destroyed his greenhouse and caused damage to him far more than the value of all the aid dropped from the air..



Find another way, please! pic.twitter.com/mo5PGb6yDJ — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) June 18, 2024

Starvation deepens

Israel’s systematic starvation policies continue apace across the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, said that “With continued restrictions to humanitarian access, people in Gaza continue to face desperate levels of hunger. Over 50,000 children require treatment for acute malnutrition.”

With continued restrictions to humanitarian access, people in #Gaza continue to face desperate levels of hunger. Over 50,000 children require treatment for acute malnutrition@UNRWA teams work tirelessly to reach families with aid but the situation is catastrophic. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/FwmsjrqmRW — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 15, 2024

"A significant proportion of #Gaza’s population is now facing catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions.



Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food."… — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 12, 2024

And Israeli forces continue to block international aid convoys from delivering food, medical supplies and aid to people in need.

James Elder, the spokesperson for the United Nations’ children’s fund, UNICEF, stated last week that the agency’s aid convoy was stopped for eight hours at an Israeli checkpoint inside Gaza, and then one of the critical aid trucks was turned away.

He also said that fishers were shot dead in front of him and his colleagues.

He recorded this video the same day, documenting the aid truck convoy being stopped by Israeli forces.

UNICEF spokesman @1james_elder described his day-long attempt yesterday to deliver crucial aid to Gaza, only to be denied. Israel [COGAT] then called him a liar.



Who seems more believable, the man who spent the last 20 years helping children or the state that keeps killing them? pic.twitter.com/iPfRI1B5Ge — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) June 15, 2024

The Israeli army is also destroying warehouses for humanitarian aid, food and essential supplies.

Humanity and Inclusion, a US-based non-governmental organization, reported last week that the Israeli military had completely bulldozed its warehouse in Rafah, where they say nearly 200 pallets of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, mattresses, and jerrycans for transporting fuel and water were being stored.

And the head of Refugees International, Jeremy Konyndyk, stated that due to Israeli attacks, the main warehouses “in and around Rafah are now inaccessible or destroyed” and that other areas of Gaza have few remaining structures that are either suitable, intact or safely accessible.

And this is very worrying re: the famine trajectory over the near/medium term.



Aid access & delivery matters a lot. When it collapses (as in Feb) or increases (as in March/April) there is a very direct impact on the population's well-being. — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) June 17, 2024

Attacks on health sector

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza reported on Tuesday that the health sector has lost more than 70 percent of its capacity across the Gaza Strip.

The ministry added that it is struggling with its partner institutions to support the remaining medical centers by establishing field hospitals which are limited in their scope of services.

The health ministry also appealed to international and human rights institutions to “reveal the fate of dozens of health personnel who were kidnapped from hospitals while they were working.”

This week, it was reported that yet another Palestinian physician was kidnapped and likely tortured to death by Israeli forces.

Dr. Iyad al-Rantisi, the head of obstetrics and gynecology at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was abducted by Israeli forces in November and taken to Shikma prison. He was interrogated by Israeli Shin Bet agents and died six days later.

Today, we received with great anguish and anger, the grim news of killing Dr Iyad Al-Rantisi inside an Israeli detention and torture centre.

Healthcare workers must not be a target. Healthcare workers must be respected and protected.#NotATarget #Gaza #GazaGenocide #WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/Pxi1AnLcUF — Healthcare Workers Watch - Palestine (@HCWWatch) June 18, 2024

Haaretz stated that “the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court issued a six-month gag order prohibiting publication of all details of the case, including the existence of the gag order.”

Settler, soldier attacks in West Bank

Turning to the West Bank, Israeli settlers attacked and beat Palestinians in several areas on Tuesday, including the villages of Deir Dibwan, Huwwara and Burin.

The Wafa news agency reported that settlers also set fire to Palestinian agricultural lands in the village of Barqa, east of Ramallah.

Israeli soldiers, meanwhile, shot and injured two Palestinian youths near Nablus on Tuesday.

This video shows at least seven armored personnel carriers invading the nearby town of Beit Abya on Wednesday morning:

تغطية صحفية: قوات الاحتلال تقتحم قرية بيت ابيا غرب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/4b3EcoFpwk — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 18, 2024

Three Palestinian youths were shot and injured during a raid into the southern West Bank village of Beit Ommar, near Hebron, on Tuesday.

Volker Turk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, said on Tuesday that the situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, “is dramatically deteriorating.”

He stated that as of 15 June, “528 Palestinians, 133 of them children, have been killed by Israeli security forces and/or settlers since October, in many cases raising serious concerns of unlawful killings.”

Our colleague Tamara Nassar reported last week on the Israeli military’s killing of six Palestinians in the village of Kafr Dan near Jenin.

“Israeli forces and settlers have injured over 5,200 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7th, at least 800 of them children. One-third of all injuries were by live ammunition,” Nassar reports.

Highlighting resilience

Finally, we wanted to bring you some images and videos from journalists and others in Gaza who are not just relentlessly documenting the unspeakable atrocities but also making sure to highlight the resilience, joy and determination of the Palestinian people.

Worshippers held Eid prayers amongst the rubble in Gaza:

Eid prayer from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/cFgG9n5xox — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) June 16, 2024

I love this. Honoring the tradition of Eid and celebrating in spite of genocide intended to eradicate life is the epitome of resistance https://t.co/ojpoDG0hda — Laila El-Haddad (@gazamom) June 16, 2024

Pleasing the traumatised children on a bitter Eid.



Those are the children who get up on horrors, are being starved, and hooe they will be home once again.



There's nothing better than making them happy.



Love & hope from Gaza ♥️🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/zB4PNUkAz9 — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) June 16, 2024

د. أحمد الأسطل أستاذ هندسة العمارة في الجامعة الإسلامية بغزة يرسم مخطط منزله الذي سيبنيه بعد الحرب من داخل خيمته في مكان نزوحه.. لا شيء أكبر من عناد أبناء غزة pic.twitter.com/YMVujuhDbQ — Yasser (@Yasser_Gaza) June 16, 2024

Some volunteers are trying to fix up parts of Al-Shifa Hospital omg!! pic.twitter.com/z2RUxqh1LJ — Ihcen 🔻 (@ihcentoo) June 13, 2024

nobody talk to me how am I just seeing these!!!! They are working so hard to have some parts of it up & running again I'm---- pic.twitter.com/DpVQk7bcuf — Ihcen 🔻 (@ihcentoo) June 13, 2024

Resuming operations and receiving the injured and sick at the PRCS medical post in Jabalia, northern #Gaza, our volunteers successfully restored and rehabilitated the site despite the significant destruction caused by the Israeli occupation soldiers.

📷 Filmed by volunteer:… pic.twitter.com/8BDctDyen2 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) June 13, 2024

Our volunteer Hamed Al-Kurdi spent 20 years as an ambulance driver with the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

"Nothing compares to this war. I haven't seen anything like what's happening in all these twenty years. I will continue to work for humanity, and I will not stop helping… pic.twitter.com/Q95kDqTwU5 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) June 18, 2024

بحمد الله وبتبرعاتكم استطعنا أن نشغل بئر مياه يسقي النازحين وهم عددهم يقارب ١٥ ألف نازح في مراكز إيواء في معسكر جباليا. هذا المركز الذي دمره جيش الاحتلال، قمنا بإعادة تأهيله من ناحية صرف صحي وأيضًا ضخ المياه الصالحة للشرب، وتنظيف مركز الإيواء وتوزيع المبالغ النقدية على النازحين.… pic.twitter.com/q5vCuQSU8V — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) June 15, 2024

مشروع كسوة العيد للاطفال النازحين



Today we were able to purchase new clothes for over 300 displaced children in north Gaza , many haven’t had a change of clothes for the past month , today we were able to make these children smile despite everything . pic.twitter.com/orRjpjXtZl — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) June 14, 2024

This school used to house thousands of displaced families in Jabalia refugee camp. When Israeli occupation forces invaded Jabalia a couple of weeks ago, they burned the school. My team and I have been working tirelessly to renovate the school in order to house the thousands… pic.twitter.com/0Yl2RMFibg — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) June 14, 2024

Other articles cited

Photo: Omar Ashtawy / APA images