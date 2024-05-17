News highlights on week 32 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israeli occupation forces pounded areas across the Gaza Strip this past week, from Jabaliya refugee camp and Gaza City in the north, where Israeli ground troops have re-entered, to Deir al-Balah in the central area, to Rafah in the south.

As of Wednesday, upwards of 600,000 people have been displaced again from Rafah, and another 100,000 people in northern Gaza alone have been displaced as Israel issues new evacuation orders, according to the United Nations.

Mahmoud Shalabi of the British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians stated on Monday that “We’ve been displaced again in the north of Gaza, from Beit Lahia to Gaza City this time.”

“I’ve left my house several times now, along with my parents, both over 70, my three children and my wife. The journey of terror and displacement is beyond words,” Shalabi stated.

- MAP's Mahmoud Shalabi pic.twitter.com/fVKE2yYgf3 — Medical Aid for Palestinians (@MedicalAidPal) May 13, 2024

In the north, Israel has subjected every area of Jabaliya to artillery bombardments and fire belts, “in an attempt to force out the local population,” according to the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

The group stated on Tuesday that the Israeli military is systematically “creating a coercive environment and repeatedly, violently, and directly bombing homes, residential neighborhoods, and shelter centers.”

The Israeli army has stormed United Nations-run schools sheltering hundreds of displaced families in Jabalia, killing and arresting dozens of them, the rights group added.

The assault started on Saturday evening, 11 May, “just a few hours after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders against tens of thousands of people, amid heavy air and artillery strikes,” Euro-Med reports.

The group’s field team reported that a residential square in the Jabalia camp was bombed by Israeli aircraft, while six UN schools inside Jabaliya camp, which housed thousands of displaced families, were besieged by Israeli forces.

“The schools and their surroundings were targeted by artillery shelling and gunfire, including from quadcopter aircraft. Thousands had to escape under artillery fire and shelling before Israeli forces reached the schools, taking nothing with them but the clothes on their back,” Euro-Med added.

The group stated that at least 32 Palestinians inside Jabaliya were confirmed killed, along with additional victims who were sheltering inside the schools that Israeli forces stormed.

“Dozens more were arrested, forced to remove their clothes, and tortured. Preliminary evidence suggests that at least one civilian, identified as Issa Hamouda from Jabalia al-Balad, was tortured to death after his arrest.”

This is a video of the bombing of Jabaliya, taken by local reporters:

Continuous shelling and striking by the Israeli army on residential neighborhoods in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/jW8XUiZvT2 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 12, 2024

On Monday, Middle East Eye released this video of Palestinians fleeing intense Israeli bombing in Jabaliya:

Residents of Jabalia refugee camp are fleeing as Israeli forces launch a new offensive in the northern Gaza refugee camp, after levelling it during a previous assault. The bombardment reportedly targeted residential areas and shelters. pic.twitter.com/Ka86KrvoBO — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 13, 2024

BREAKING: Israeli army quadcopters are firing directly at journalists covering the Israeli onslaught on Jabalia refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/H88gZBVGi9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 15, 2024

The reporters add that “ambulance workers said they were fired at by Israeli drones in Rafah and northern Gaza in recent days, preventing them from carrying out their work.”

Journalist Hossam Shabat tweeted on Sunday that “We thought the first days were the worst, then we thought the starvation was the worst, but this bombing is like nothing we’ve seen. Today alone, Jabalia refugee camp was bombed at least 100 times.”

We thought the first days were the worst, then we thought the starvation was the worst, but this bombing is like nothing we've seen. Today alone, Jabalia refugee camp was bombed at least 100 times. — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) May 12, 2024

The Palestinian rights group Al-Haq reported that Israeli forces “launched a ground invasion in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, on Thursday, following intense bombardment that targeted residential homes, streets, and agricultural lands.”

For more than seven consecutive months, Israel has persisted in conducting a genocidal military campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Read our latest #Gaza Field Update: 8-11 May 2024 w/ @AlMezanCenter & @pchrgaza#GazaGenocide #CeasefireNOW

https://t.co/V8NoOuFQ79 — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) May 14, 2024

On Saturday night, Israeli forces destroyed a municipal water tank in the Tel al-Hawa area in Gaza City.

The Gaza municipality stated on Sunday morning that “The ongoing bombing has inflicted extensive and far-reaching destruction on water infrastructure since the beginning of the aggression and genocide.

Approximately 40 wells have been damaged to varying extents, alongside 42,000 linear meters of water pipelines, the municipality reported.

Severe damage has struck the water tank in Tal Al-Hawa area as a result of last night's bombardment by the Israel.



The ongoing bombing has inflicted extensive and far-reaching destruction on water infrastructure since the beginning of the aggression and genocide war.… https://t.co/uOlt3yGLZh — بلدية غزة - Municipality of Gaza (@munigaza) May 12, 2024

Israel attacks central, southern Gaza

In central Gaza, more than 30 Palestinians, most of them children, were killed when Israeli forces bombed a three-story home in Nuseirat refugee camp that was sheltering ten families on Monday, according to Gaza’s civil defense.

More than 30 Palestinian civilians, most of them children, died in Israel's air strike 10 a house where ten displaced families lived in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp. Gaza Civil Defense continues rescue efforts.

📹Saleh Aljafarawi pic.twitter.com/GEqlBe4Kjs — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) May 13, 2024

In Khan Younis on Tuesday, activist Ahmed Mahdoun inspected US President Biden’s gifts to Israel, left behind by Israeli soldiers.

This is what the Israeli army left behind after completely destroying the city of Khan Younis, American shells empty! pic.twitter.com/n5HPsyj95S — Ahmed El-Madhoun (@madhoun95) May 14, 2024

The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, released photos on Saturday, saying: “The classrooms are torched. Walls are blown out. There is rubble everywhere. This situation is unfolding under the world’s watch. Enough is enough.”

These photos are from today. Families and children, returning to @UNRWA schools in Khan Younis to seek "safety" and "shelter".



The classrooms are torched. Walls are blown out. There is rubble everywhere.



This situation is unfolding under the world's watch. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/xJC2k25AXn — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 11, 2024

“The infrastructure [in Khan Younis] is completely destroyed. There are no water, electricity nor sewage services.”



Displaced people fleeing #Rafah are moving back to destroyed areas that are in no way fit for them to live in. Nowhere is safe in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/SrIFPDGlHV — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 14, 2024

This morning in western #Rafah: families have moved as far west as possible, now reaching the shore & along the beach. Today awoken by navy shelling.



Inland in Rafah is now a ghost town. It’s hard to believe there were over 1 million people sheltering here just a week ago. pic.twitter.com/2vcJRutzOS — Louise Wateridge (@UNWateridge) May 14, 2024

Medical system in ruins

Gaza’s healthcare system is in shambles, as ongoing closures at Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings prevent medications, supplies, and fuel, and as Israel orders doctors and staff to leave their hospitals.

Medical staff at the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah received an Israeli evacuation order on Monday.

The British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians said that the Kuwaiti Hospital “was one of the last remaining hospitals in Rafah and only had around 16 beds available for the more than one million people sheltering” in the area.

“If the hospital is forced out of action, this could mean the complete collapse of the limited healthcare system in Rafah,” the charity added, noting that the European Gaza Hospital had run out of fuel as a result of Israel closing the crossings in southern Gaza, and after Israel cut off the supply of electricity to the territory in early October.

As Israeli forces intensify their onslaught in Rafah, Gaza, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders stated that it has been forced to stop providing healthcare at Rafah Indonesian Field Hospital.

🔴 Yet another hospital in Gaza has been forced to close.



As Israeli forces intensify their onslaught in Rafah, we have been forced to stop providing healthcare at Rafah Indonesian Field Hospital.



Learn more👇https://t.co/DbQvQA71fa — MSF International (@MSF) May 14, 2024

MSF added that since 7 October, “we have had to leave 12 different health structures and have endured 26 violent incidents, which include airstrikes damaging hospitals, tanks being fired at agreed deconflicted shelters, ground offensives into medical centers and convoys fired upon.”

The Gaza Civil Defense reported on Sunday that while responding to a call in the Barazil refugee camp in Rafah, ambulance crews came under fire by Israeli quadcopter drones.

The spokesman for the civil defense, Mahmoud Basal, stated Sunday that “There are no medical services or humanitarian aid provided to the displaced in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Basal added that the amount of Israeli bombing and destruction is as incessant as the first days of the genocide, and that the Israeli occupation “uses all possible means to kill Palestinian citizens.”

On Tuesday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society warned “of the deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip due to the continued closure of border crossings, following the Israeli occupation forces’ control and complete closure of the Rafah crossing.”

🚨The Palestine Red Crescent Society warns of the deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip due to the continued closure of border crossings, following the Israeli occupation forces' control and complete closure of the Rafah crossing.



📢PRCS appeals to the… pic.twitter.com/X6uN5CU4Ew — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) May 14, 2024

The Palestine Red Crescent has restored operations in the ophthalmology, surgery, and orthopedics departments at #AlAmalHospital in Khan Yunis. These departments will supplement those previously reopened after the hospital's closure due to occupation by the army.#Gaza — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) May 12, 2024

Hind Khoudary and Ryan Grim of The Intercept reported on Tuesday that American doctors and nurses working inside Gaza, shoulder to shoulder with Palestinian physicians, have been told by the US State Department and elected lawmakers that efforts are underway to permit them to leave even though the crossing remains sealed shut by Israel.

Monica Johnston, one of the nurses at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, told The Intercept that medical staff are concerned that if they leave, the Israelis won’t allow replacements from other medical aid agencies to go in, leaving the hospital campus “more likely to get overrun by the Israeli military.”

The nurse told The Intercept that the plan is for the United Nations to do a test run from the European Hospital to the Rafah border crossing, in a vehicle carrying only UN staff.

“If those staff are not killed by the Israelis – as one international employee was on Monday – then two medical staff will be taken to the border, and two new volunteers will be allowed in to replace them, and so on in coming days.”

Many of the medical staff, she said, “despite themselves suffering from dehydration, vomiting, and diarrhea, are reluctant to leave without a guarantee they can be replaced by new humanitarian aid workers.”

Israel targets cultural leaders, doctors and aid workers

Meanwhile, Israel is continuing to target doctors, humanitarian aid workers and cultural leaders.

A 53-year-old employee of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, on Monday, after having fled Rafah.

Maureen Clare Murphy reports that his death brings to 189 the number of UNRWA staff killed in Gaza since 7 October.

She adds that a United Nations Safety and Security staff member was killed and another severely injured when their UN vehicle came under fire while traveling to the European Gaza Hospital near Khan Younis, north of Rafah, on Monday morning.

Israeli forces killed Dr. Mohammed Nemer Qaz’at, one of the founders of pediatric surgery in the Gaza Strip, and his son Yusuf, a dentist, in an airstrike on their home on Saturday.

🚨Breaking: The Israeli army killed Dr. Mohammed Nemer Qaz'at, one of the founders of pediatric surgery in the Gaza Strip, and his son Yusuf, a dentist, in an airstrike on their home in central #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/mh0juA5Sdf — Nour Naim| نُور (@NourNaim88) May 11, 2024

This is Hashem Ghazal who is considered as spiritual father&inspirational model of deaf in #Gaza by lead a model of sign language .The deaf of Gaza will mis after being killed with his wife after bombing his house by Israeli airstrikes &his children who are deaf are injured pic.twitter.com/o7lt7SQKk6 — Riham Jafari (@RihamJafari) May 14, 2024

Ghazal, a skilled carpenter, organized craft workshops for Deaf kids, and was known as Gaza’s “godfather of the Deaf.”

Seven of Ghazal’s children were severely wounded in the airstrike.

Israeli settlers destroy aid to Gaza

This week, Israeli settlers laughed and cheered while destroying food and supplies on trucks at a checkpoint near Hebron in the occupied West Bank that were heading for Gaza. According to eyewitness accounts, settlers climbed onto the trucks and started dumping the parcels of food on the ground, while Israeli police stood by and watched.

Look at their cruelty. Enemies of life. https://t.co/h297Z5V07n — Tamara Nassar (@TamaraINassar) May 13, 2024

Two brave Israeli women tried to prevent the state-backed settler mob from destroying aid sent to Gaza this morning. Unfortunately they were helpless in front of the hundreds of blood-thirsty maniacs. Attached is their full account from today (Google Translate'd). https://t.co/sAsE24b5K4 pic.twitter.com/l11KyQzBEF — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) May 13, 2024

Look at these Israeli settlers destroying aid on its way to Gaza. This is the very essence of the zionist settler project. How dare anyone reduce this to a ‘government’ when this is the soul of the project, how it came to be and how it continues pic.twitter.com/PBFXNm1HXP — Jennine K (@jennineak) May 13, 2024

"We, in the cabinet, demand war now! Demand to enter Rafah. Demand targeted assassinations... The solution is the one the Torah tells us: to liberate, to colonize and also to bequeath! The solution is to encourage immigration (of Palestinians) and tell them, willingly: go to your… pic.twitter.com/PpnvfFeAc3 — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) May 15, 2024

Photojournalist Oren Ziv captured this video of the event:

Today in Sderot: Israeli right wing activists celebrate, calling to establish settlements in Gaza, while Gaza is literally burning in the background pic.twitter.com/7pwbKzo9WH — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) May 14, 2024

This is a video of the Free Gaza Circus, entertaining kids in Rafah this past week.

Journalist Mohamed (Hamooda) Shaheen in northern Gaza spoke to a woman older than the state of Israel itself. She explained why she won’t leave Jabaliya.

From Jabalia camp in North Gaza, an

80-year-old woman steadfastly refuses to flee despite the close proximity of Israeli tanks and ongoing bombardment. The elderly woman declares her determination to protect the land and the youth, willing to endure on minimal resources to pic.twitter.com/EheNnOUWuY — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 14, 2024

A young man in the West Bank managed to down an Israeli spying drone with a rock. pic.twitter.com/SzpeGWfgXq — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 13, 2024