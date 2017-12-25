Lorde cancels Tel Aviv show, calls it “the right decision”

Lorde has canceled her Tel Aviv gig. (Krists Luhaers/Flickr)

Chart-topping singer Lorde has called off her Tel Aviv show, just days after fans urged her to respect the international picket line.

According to Israeli news reports, concert organizers confirmed on Sunday that the show was canceled and tickets would be refunded.

“I’ve received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show,” Lorde said in a statement provided via Israeli promoters and posted on Twitter by a Jerusalem Post journalist.

The New Zealander added that she prides herself “on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I’m not too proud to admit I didn’t make the right call on this one.”

Here is @Lorde's statement on the cancellation of her Tel Aviv show, via Israeli PR for the concert. pic.twitter.com/Ph0uGHRjCV — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) December 24, 2017

Lorde had yet to say anything on her own Twitter or Facebook accounts about the cancellation, though by Sunday afternoon, her Tel Aviv show had already been deleted from the tour schedule on her official website.

But just days before she canceled her Tel Aviv gig, Lorde acknowledged that she had read an open letter to her, posted in New Zealand’s The Spinoff, which urged her to cancel her show and respect the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign due to Israel’s rampant violations of Palestinian human rights and international law.

Hey @lorde as a Jewish person committed to ending Israeli apartheid I feel strongly about your annouced Israeli tour dates.

That's why me and a Palestinian friend Nadia have written you an open letter urging you to cancel your show. Please hear us out. https://t.co/YP7l3jDyVg — justine 🌹 (@precariatqueer) December 20, 2017

Thanking the authors of the letter on Wednesday, Lorde tweeted that said she was “considering all options,” noting “I am learning all the time too.”

Israel’s culture minister Miri Regev belittled Lorde’s motivations and the boycott campaign, imploring the pop star to be a “pure heroine” – referring to Lorde’s first album – “free from any foreign – and ridiculous – political considerations.”

Several years ago, Regev notoriously called African migrants in Israel “a cancer” and later apologized for likening them to human beings.

“Principled stance”

While Israeli politicians bristled at the news of Lorde’s cancellation, fans and activists celebrated the news on Sunday.

PACBI, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, thanked Lorde for listening to her fans.

“Your unwavering commitment to progressive values inspires us and gives us hope,” the campaign group tweeted.

Thank you @Lorde for cancelling your Tel Aviv show and heeding appeals from your fans against Israel's art-washing of its brutal oppression of Palestinians. Your unwavering commitment to progressive values inspires us and gives us hope. — PACBI (@PACBI) December 24, 2017

Thank you @lorde!!! In a world of diplomatic intransigence, ur clarity of conscience is inspiring! https://t.co/7ekHQyN7m5 #BDS — Noura Erakat (@4noura) December 24, 2017

The group Dayenu: New Zealand Jews Against the Occupation, which had campaigned for Lorde to cancel, called her decision to do so “a holiday miracle.”

Our statement. Thank you, thank you, thank you @lorde. pic.twitter.com/T5eTWebw2p — Dayenu: New Zealand Jews Against Occupation (@DayenuNZ) December 24, 2017

Israeli author and artist Yuval Ben-Ami told Newsweek that Lorde’s decision to pull out of the Tel Aviv show “is paramount to the BDS movement’s influence on a new generation of performers.”

“Several other great artists have canceled, [but Lorde] appears to be the first of her generation, and that’s meaningful,” he added.

Ben-Ami suggested that in other countries where human rights violations are a concern, “similar movements to BDS” should spring forth. He called Lorde’s move “the right choice” so long as “people here live without rights.”

A spurned Israeli concert producer, however, dismissed Lorde’s decision while slandering activists with the BDS movement. The producer, Eran Arieli, claimed the 21-year-old pop star canceled her show due to pressure by an “army of globalist anti-Semites weighing down on her head.”

Conceding the strength of the cultural boycott campaign, Arieli said in a Facebook post that Lorde’s decision “is not the first cancellation we’ve experienced and it won’t be the last.”

Lorde joins a growing number of high-profile artists and performers who have respected the international picket line and called off or declined shows in Israel.

They include Elvis Costello, the late Gil Scott-Heron, Lauryn Hill, Faithless, Marianah, U2, Bjork, Zakir Hussain, Jean-Luc Godard, Snoop Dogg, Cat Power and Vanessa Paradis.

