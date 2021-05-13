Jagmeet Singh calls for ending Canadian arms sales to Israel

“Will the Prime Minister commit to stopping the sale of arms to Israel while they’re violating international human rights?” asks Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh. (Twitter)

Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh, head of Canada’s nominally progressive New Democratic Party, has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop arms sales to Israel.

Israel has slaughtered dozens of Palestinians in Gaza in hundreds of air strikes since Monday.

Singh’s call was a change from his habitual tendency to deflect on the issue.

It is also a signal that public calls on lawmakers to take a stand for Palestinian rights can yield results.

Singh had initially refused to publicly state that he agreed with his party’s constituents. Instead, he said he agreed with the demands from human rights organizations to apply “pressure to get to a resolution.”

But at the House of Commons on Wednesday, Singh was very clear.

“Instead of taking action to stop or to deal with the long-standing illegal occupations, this prime minister is effectively supporting the status quo and going as far as to sell weapons to Israel,” Singh said.

“By arming one side of the conflict, it is undermining the peace process and it is supporting the illegal occupation. So, will the prime minister commit to stopping the sale of arms to Israel while they’re violating international human rights?,” Singh asked Trudeau directly.

Fantastic to see @theJagmeetSingh using his time in QP to push @JustinTrudeau to stop arming Israel. https://t.co/K6RB81GYnC — Michael Bueckert (@mbueckert) May 12, 2021

Instead, he stated that Canada affirms “Israel’s right to assure its own security,” condemned rocket attacks launched by Palestinian resistance factions, and stated Canada’s support for the long-dead “two-state solution.”

He also said violence against Palestinians in Jerusalem was “unacceptable” and added that Canada was “gravely concerned” over Israeli settlement expansion projects – political finger-wagging that does not come with material consequences.

Lawmakers say it’s apartheid

More than 30 members of parliament have indicated their opposition to Israel’s eviction operations in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

In this thread, MP @JackHarrisNDP says that Israel must stop illegal evictions #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/v1JPKiEnFU — CJPME #SaveSheikhJarrah (@CJPME) May 8, 2021

“In a statement, the families of #SheikhJarrah said that the judge “ordered that ‘both sides’ should reach some ‘deal’ whereby the Sheikh Jarrah families admit the settler organization’s ownership of the land and pay rent to the settler organization”



This is State Apartheid https://t.co/6Ig3f8xw3d — Matthew Green 🍊📈✊🏾 (@MatthewGreenNDP) May 6, 2021

✅IN SUPPORT



MP @Yasmin_Ratansi met with @CanPalCoalition and heard the concerns of the Palestinian diaspora.



"I was very perturbed to see live footage of innocent Palestinians being shot while they prayed at the Al Aqsa Mosque during the Holy Month of Ramadan." pic.twitter.com/Kn0lueByIU — Canadian MPs On Palestine (@CanadianMps_Pal) May 9, 2021

MP @marwantabbaramp calls for the international community to take action against Israel's evictions and apartheid #SheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/1oVdmOLHV6 — CJPME #SaveSheikhJarrah (@CJPME) May 9, 2021

Last month Human Rights Watch called the Israeli occupation apartheid. What is happening in East Jerusalem right now is ethnic cleansing and it’s happening live on social media.

1/2#SheikhJarrah https://t.co/YvWwpsTWHJ — Paul Manly (@paulmanly) May 10, 2021

It is a totally inadequate statement. Forced Evictions must end! I stand with Palestine and condemn the unthinkable air strikes in Gaza. End Apartheid! #SaveSheikhJarrah — Jenica Atwin, MP for Fredericton Députée (@JenicaAtwin) May 11, 2021

“In the absence of a clear plan from the Canadian government to address Israel’s violations, CJPME urges parliament to show leadership and debate Canada’s response to this human rights emergency,” the group stated.