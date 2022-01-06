Emma Watson smeared by racist Israeli diplomat

Israel advocates are attempting to accuse actor Emma Watson of anti-Jewish bigotry. Cover Images Newscom

Israel’s former envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, smeared actor Emma Watson as an anti-Semite after she reposted a photo to her Instagram account of a Palestine solidarity demonstration with the words “Solidarity is a verb.”

Danon is a far-right politician who has called for Palestinian “national suicide” and has a lengthy history of racist incitement against Arabs and Africans.

Earlier this week, Watson – known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films – posted the image, which was originally made by the Bad Activist Collective, a leftist media activist organization.

The image accompanied a quotation about solidarity by Sara Ahmed, a British-Australian scholar and writer.

Watson accompanied the post with a quote from British-Australian scholar @SaraNAhmed: “Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future."https://t.co/J9PibX90CJ — Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) January 3, 2022

As of Wednesday, Watson’s post remains active.

In the past, other high-profile figures have deleted their posts or released apologetic statements after expressing support for Palestinians.

Meanwhile, activists, journalists and human rights defenders have admonished Danon and pointed out the use of false accusations of anti-Jewish bigotry in order to shut down support for Palestinian rights.

Equating support for Palestinians to antisemitism presumes that repression of the Palestinian people is an inherently Jewish quality, which is the real antisemitic sentiment here. — Jonathan Kennedy (@getradified) January 3, 2022

It is to Emma Watson’s credit that her career and activism have gone well beyond her Harry Potter role. It is to Danny Danon’s discredit that calling people antisemites is the only tool in his repertoire. pic.twitter.com/fXDJ63ZRI3 — Yeshayahu Leibowitz stan account (@leibowitzadak) January 3, 2022

One of the posts below is indeed antisemitic, incl per the IHRA definition of antisemitism (which I’m pretty sure Amb Danon embraces). This is the one that is guilty of "Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.”



Hint: it’s NOT @EmmaWatson’s post. https://t.co/pS3Dd2TuA2 — Lara Friedman (@LaraFriedmanDC) January 3, 2022

Losing the culture war

This attempt by Israeli leaders and their supporters to accuse Watson of anti-Semitism is just a part of a gasping effort by Israel and its advocates to conflate criticism of Israel with anti-Jewish bigotry.

But it isn’t working.

In October, for example, best-selling author Sally Rooney was subjected to similar smears after she refused to allow an Israeli company to buy the Hebrew translation and publication rights for her latest novel.

Pro-Israel media and lobby groups attempted to portray her decision as a boycott of the Hebrew language – a predictable insinuation that her solidarity with Palestinians is motivated by prejudice.

Rooney has not backed down.

Act.IL, the Israeli government-funded app that sends its users on “missions” to bully, harass and smear cultural figures, students, activists and scholars who express support for Palestinian rights, attacked Rooney.

Israel's app is continuing to attack Sally Rooney for her decision to boycott an Israeli publisher. This includes getting mad at the brillant signs by @protestencil which say "Normal People Boycott Israel." pic.twitter.com/SUgJm9LCBZ — Behind Israel's Troll Army (@AntiBDSApp) October 19, 2021

The app urged its users to comment on social media “to show Emma Watson that Hamas, as a terrorist organization, is the true enemy, both for Palestinians and for Israelis.”

Israel's propaganda app: "COMMENT on Twitter to enlighten Emma Watson on Israel's reality and let her and the world know that Hamas, a terrorist organization, is the true enemy, both for Palestinians and for Israelis." pic.twitter.com/cIdyueoBY0 — Behind Israel's Troll Army (@AntiBDSApp) January 5, 2022

When you're losing the culture war and have to artificially engineer public support for your apartheid state with your government-funded app 🥴 https://t.co/7Eo44DLGTE — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) January 4, 2022

Noam Chomsky breaks down the logic behind Israel's meltdown and smear campaign against celebrities like Emma Watson and Sally Rooney. pic.twitter.com/kdCc6u3fSt — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) January 3, 2022

Actor Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the films, is one of more than 1,000 British artists who have pledged not to cooperate with Israeli state-funded institutions as part of the cultural boycott campaign.

And the late Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape, was a longtime Palestinian rights activist who directed a play based on the letters of Rachel Corrie, the US activist who was murdered by an Israeli soldier driving a modified Caterpillar bulldozer in Gaza in 2003.