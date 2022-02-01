Why the Israel lobby denouncing settler violence isn’t nearly enough

Jonathan Greenblatt’s Anti-Defamation League is seeking to improve its rights credentials, but its defense of Israeli apartheid will be widely rejected. Michael Brochstein ZUMA Press

Speaking out against Israeli settler violence, seven mainstream American Jewish organizations expressed concern last week following a recent attack by “Jewish Israeli extremists.”

Nobody really cared. Israeli settlers and the governments that back them – from the region to Europe to North America – have continued with business as usual.

The seven organizations signing the letter were the Anti-Defamation League, Central Conference of American Rabbis, Israel Policy Forum, National Council of Jewish Women, Rabbinical Assembly, Union for Reform Judaism and United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism.

The instigators of the violence had set forth from the illegal outpost of Givat Ronen in the occupied West Bank. All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

Nobody in a prominent government is seriously perturbed. Those that are perturbed generally only tweet.

Jewish extremist violence rose by 50 percent during the past year according to information conveyed by Shin Bet officials to The Times of Israel in December. The Shin Bet is Israel’s secret police, notorious for their use of torture against Palestinians.

But if you’re a serious person in government you’ll mouth platitudes to allow the Israeli government to carry out its own investigations. When they’re done, nobody will remember in the first place as the misdeeds come as fast as Donald Trump’s.

The seven organizations’ cautious concerns were directed in a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, foreign minister Yair Lapid and defense minister Benny Gantz. Yet indulging the sensitivities of their Israeli interlocutors, the letter writers chose to refer to “Jewish Israeli extremists in the West Bank” rather than settlers.

Taking a page from the European Union, they “condemn[ed] in the strongest possible terms the ongoing terrorism and political violence committed by Jewish Israeli extremists in the West Bank against Palestinians, Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.” Of course, condemnation doesn’t mean that action will follow.

The inclusion of the ADL among the signers is particularly striking as it has been widely criticized in recent years for anti-Palestinian racism.

I don't give a shit who you are friends with or the circles you operate in, the ADL is a vile, racist, pro-apartheid, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic apparatus. There should be no mincing words on that. AIPAC and the ADL are Likud and Labor on Palestine. — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) January 29, 2022

The ADL has inserted itself into diversity councils and anti-hate programs, while actively promoting apartheid, land theft, and anti-Palestinian racism. They were doing Trump politics before the mainstream was outraged, and are now presented as some anti-racist voice — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) April 18, 2018

Nobody is buying that a serious policy shift by the ADL has occurred. In fact, on Sunday the ADL made clear it will continue to defend Israeli apartheid in the face of Amnesty International’s new report on the subject and will not raise larger policy objections.

We strongly condemn the @amnesty report that demonizes Israel & seeks to undermine its existence as a Jewish state. In a time with rising anti-Jewish hate, the extreme language used in the report is irresponsible & likely will spark #antisemitism.

More: https://t.co/fdZOrkY6ui — ADL (@ADL) January 31, 2022

Yesha Council’s self-serving spin

The letter’s denunciation came even later than one from the Yesha Council, representing much of the settler leadership, that labeled the attack “aberrant” and said it was “horrified.”

The Yesha Council added that “such grave conduct is against the values of the people of Israel and harms the settlement movement. It is not our path. We call on authorities to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Such self-serving comments ignore the fact that the Yesha Council happily moves with the weight of the Israeli government behind it in violently clearing Palestinians from homes and land in the occupied West Bank. When violent settlers are caught on video, the organization makes sure to mouth its preference for legalized violence to the violence meted out by vigilantes which it evidently fears could slow the illegal enterprise and attract unnecessary criticism.

And, of course, settlers work arm in arm with the government. The Associated Press reported last week that settlers’ “strength has also been on display in a wave of attacks against Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in recent months, many in plain view of Israeli soldiers, who appear unable or unwilling to stop them, despite Israeli officials’ promises to maintain law and order.”

The specific attack by settlers on 21 January targeted not just Palestinians, but left-wing Israeli activists such as Daniel Roth, an American-Israeli activist working with Rabbis for Human Rights. The assault was serious enough that at least six people were hospitalized with injuries.

טוב, לא תתי אדם. אז איך תקראו להם? pic.twitter.com/XZkfk5XLQs — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) January 21, 2022

תיעוד של @RHRIS: רעולי פנים מכים באלות פעילים שלהם ושל קואליציית המסיק שבאו לסייע לחקלאים פלסטינים באזור הכפר בורין ליד שכם. pic.twitter.com/IdsmdIuVdS — Nurit Yohanan (@nurityohanan) January 21, 2022

We condemn today's attack on Palestinian farmers and Israeli activists by Jewish extremists—a heinous offense to Jewish values.



We call on Israeli authorities to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of this crime to the fullest extent of the law.https://t.co/19X9j2w8I0 — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) January 21, 2022

Rabbi Ben Packer, whose racism has been extensively documented by The Electronic Intifada and who regularly travels from Jerusalem to the US to promote the work of Jerusalem Heritage House, is so unconcerned about such incidents that last month he shared video of a scuffle he was involved in with a Palestinian family.

Late last year, Packer falsely ascribed anti-Jewish hatred to Archbishop Desmond Tutu while inveighing against him following his death. “After all the bad news last week, let’s start with something positive this week – Desmond Tutu died. He really hated the Jews and now he is gone forever.”

Another hater of Tutu, Yishai Fleisher, international spokesman of the Jewish community of Hebron, rejected condemning the attack by settlers from Givat Ronen and claimed it was provoked.

Yeah, there's a war on, and bad-faith actors use provocation as one of their many tools to deligitimize the Jewish heartland communities of Judea and Samaria. I stand against the tide of condemnation in order to highlight what is really going on - the effort to undermine Israel. — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר 🕎 (@YishaiFleisher) January 25, 2022

For 54 years Palestinians have thrown rocks at Israeli cars and have caused myriads of death and injuries.



The world said nothing.



A small group of Jewish juvenile delinquents threw rocks and the world goes mad.



What could be the differentiating factor? — Uri Pilichowski (@RationalSettler) January 24, 2022

The hardline positions of people such as Klein are to be expected.

The involvement of the seven organizations, however, is almost certainly not the start of a sustained campaign from them against settler violence. And it’s definitely not the beginning of a campaign against the two-tier legal system administered by Israel in the West Bank that discriminates against Palestinians.

Status quo apartheid

President Joe Biden has not shown the least interest in his one year in office in Israel’s practice of apartheid even as three major reports on the subject – from the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem, Human Rights Watch and now from Amnesty International – have been published since he was voted into office.

On 24 January, the day before the letter, State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed the usual minimal concern about violence from settlers. “We believe it is critical for all parties to refrain from steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution. This includes violence against civilians and settler violence.”

This followed a late November statement from Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, that made precious little impact because Israeli government officials have long recognized US words are empty and not backed by meaningful US action. At that time, Thomas-Greenfield stated that she had “heard stories about Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians, ransacking homes, and destroying property in the West Bank, and this is an issue that I discussed extensively with Israeli counterparts.”

If settlers avoid taking the law violently into their own hands, the whole charade can merrily continue with Biden content to laud Israel’s coalition as “the most diverse government” in the country’s history. Yet settlers are once again proving to themselves that not only can they get away with violence against Palestinians, but against Jewish activists too – and the US will do nothing.

And Biden has learned he doesn’t even need an empty peace process. Democrats, who can’t pass crucial social and voting legislation with majorities in the House and Senate, certainly aren’t going to want to reckon with Israel’s anti-Palestinian discrimination and violence when so many of their members are active champions of military aid in support of the apartheid state.

Washington, Democrats and Republicans alike, is content simply to wait for the next major crisis because addressing Israeli apartheid is not yet the pressing issue that South African apartheid eventually became through years of activist and student organizing.

Such activism and organizing did happen on 23 January, however, when seven protesters involved in a Palestinian Youth Movement demonstration were arrested outside the Israeli embassy in Washington as they called attention to Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah to the Naqab desert. Similar protests took place across the country over the same weekend.

Demonstrators courageously stood their ground outside the embassy, demonstrating their support and commitment to Palestinian resistance against ongoing ethnic cleansing. — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) January 24, 2022

Protestors set up tents. Reports of police pulling up. Protestors are calling for an immediate halt to settlement expansion that’s displacing Palestinians, an end to U.S. military funding to Israel paid by American taxdollars, &media coverage that does not obscure the Occupation pic.twitter.com/vw7w5rfuI5 — Laura Albast (@Lau_Bast) January 23, 2022