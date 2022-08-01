US basketball coach touring Israel rejects Palestinian rights

Bruce Pearl, the men’s basketball coach at Auburn University, opposes the right of Palestinian refugees to return to homes and lands from which they were ethnically cleansed by Israel. Tim Gangloff Cal Sport Media

The men’s basketball team from Alabama’s Auburn University is in Israel – and occupied Palestinian territory – from 31 July to 10 August for a series of exhibition games and to see local historical sites.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called on the team to cancel the “Birthright for College Basketball” tour or, “failing that, to at least meet with ordinary Palestinians and learn about Israel’s system of apartheid without the presence of Israeli handlers.”

Auburn’s basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, organized the trip. He was dismissive of CAIR’s concerns in a recent interview.

Pearl has been outspoken in support of Israel throughout his career and had even planned as a young man to join Israel’s occupation army, the website Sports Rabbi has reported.

“I had every intention in 1982 to go to Israel and live there long enough to join the army and do service,” he has said. “But I didn’t do it because I had other job offers and basketball offers that got in the way.”

Pearl displays the virulence of his anti-Palestinian racism by objecting to their right of return to homes and lands Israel expelled them from during the 1948 Nakba, the catastrophic ethnic cleansing that resulted in some 800,000 Palestinian refugees at the time.

As an American I object! Israel is our Ally! Has our country lost its ability to stand by our friends! Messaging a right to return? Wonder what our founding fathers would think of that? https://t.co/xoOKXpMH5J — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) November 11, 2021

He appears to be more intent on empty religious propagandizing of his players, devoid of any modern-day semblance of social justice and discussion of what Palestinian Muslims and Christians face.

“My players are going to see their Judeo-Christian roots, and for those who want to get baptized in the river Jordan, they will. They’ll walk in the garden where Jesus walked and they’ll pray at the Western Wall. And they’ll experience firsthand God’s presence in the Holy Land. Just come and see it, you’ll be changed forever.”

I take the pledge today! Judea and Samaria are beautiful and historic. Towns like Hebron, Jericho, Bethlehem and others are biblical treasures! @_USIEducation @RJC @AIPAC https://t.co/WIvnFcjqb4 — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) October 19, 2021

Normalizing apartheid

Pearl hopes that other college teams will play in Israel in future.

He intends to meet with the coach of the Palestinian national team during his time there.

Overlooking the discriminatory reality, Pearl is keen to normalize apartheid Israel and the status quo faced by Palestinians.

“We want, if at all possible, that to be normal – a Jewish basketball coach from Auburn taking his team over to Israel, having lunch with the Palestinian national basketball coach,” Pearl has said.

Pearl added, “I don’t know how it’s gonna work out, but I hope it’s just wonderful, and normal, and something that people can look at and go ‘okay, this is possible.’”

The religious aspect of the trip and Pearl’s appreciation for those squarely on the conservative – and Trumpist – right is clear.

Only five Jewish NCAA Basketball coaches have led their team to the Final Four. It was an honor to spend this afternoon with one of them — the Great Bruce Pearl. Thank you Coach for your leadership and inspiration! Shabbat Shalom. pic.twitter.com/1XUYHXxevw — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) May 13, 2022

If anyone can pull this off it’s Bruce Pearl. Have an incredible trip Coach @coachbrucepearl https://t.co/aFze8M0VZJ via @timesofisrael — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) July 27, 2022

Yet he has also said, according to local media in Alabama: “This is a sports trip, not a political trip. We aren’t going to let a political action group define what we’re doing.”

Bruce Pearl just now on the Muslim advocacy group CAIR asking Auburn basketball to cancel their trip to Israel:



“This is a sports trip, not a political trip. We aren’t going to let a political action group define what we’re doing.” — 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝗸𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@_JHokanson) July 29, 2022

But this intentionally obscures Israel’s promotion of apartheid and strong Black rejection of such discrimination from South Africa to the American South. He clearly wants his players to walk away from the fight against apartheid and become complicit in Israel’s practice of it.

In this format, hosting a basketball clinic for Israeli and Palestinian children – as Pearl plans to do – serves simply to cover up the reality that those children live with a different set of rights.

Pearl ignores the fact that peace and Palestinian freedom cannot be established on a foundation of apartheid any more than justice could be formed on the Jim Crow reality at Auburn University in the southern state of Alabama in the 1950s.

So far in his interviews, Pearl hasn’t even broached the subject that Palestinians live under occupation and without freedom, nor has he noted majority support among Israeli Jews for segregation.

This isn’t education for Auburn’s basketball players. It’s propaganda.