Trump genuflects to Genocide Joe, pushes “hell” for Gaza

Donald Trump threatened “all hell to pay in the Middle East.” Mike Theiler UPI

The other side of the coin – Donald Trump – is back, already threatening “the Middle East,” and presumably Gaza in particular, before he even returns as president to the White House.

The rhetorically thuggish Trump isn’t running away from credible assertions of genocide in Gaza, as the co-perpetrating Biden administration has because it refuses to admit what it has wrought. Instead, the future president is embracing President Joe Biden’s Gaza genocide and signaling he’s ready for more horror there or perhaps in Iran if he decides to push the envelope in a different way.

Trump declared on 2 December: “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America.”

Nobody does genocide and war crimes as repeatedly or as proudly in the moment as the United States government – from the massacres of the Indigenous population to transatlantic enslavement to the carnage and death inflicted in southeast Asia, Iraq and now Gaza (with weapons from the US).

Drop Site News does, however, note that Trump’s comment “appears timed to position himself to claim credit for any progress in ceasefire talks, as negotiations between Hamas and Egyptian mediators are already underway.”

That’s certainly possible.

Donald Trump has issued a statement warning that if hostages in Gaza are not freed before he takes office, there will be “ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East,” and those responsible will be “hit harder than anybody has been in the history of the United States of America.”



Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/1P84iPlVw3 — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) December 2, 2024

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas deemed Trump’s comment to be “fantastic” and “exactly right,” crowing in the midst of the Gaza genocide and the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for two Israeli leaders that “I do think the enemies of America are terrified of Donald Trump.”

Perhaps. Trump brings to the table childlike rage backed by the world’s most fearsome arsenal of weapons. That combination cannot easily be dismissed.

It’s the “Madman diplomacy” of Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger on steroids, intended to make potential adversaries cower before an unpredictable American president.

It will be backed by Republican politicians who have called to bounce the rubble in Gaza, to level the place and to turn the coastal territory into a parking lot.

Trump’s head space is difficult to judge as is the advice he will receive this time in office. The people he has named to key positions in recent weeks, however, have invariably been strongly pro-Israel, including favoring Israeli expansionism and Crusader ideology.

But there is also a new Republican determination to avoid forever wars. Consequently, it’s possible Trump will fall back on destabilizing assassinations rather than initiating new wars in order to back up his bellicose rhetoric.

Trump blowhards

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s comment received widespread support from those Americans who are enthusiastic about pounding Gaza.

John Spencer, chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point, trumpeted the move: “That is what we call ‘not a threat, but a promise.’”

Longtime anti-Palestinian commentator Ben Shapiro called it an “amazing statement,” saying Trump could cut all humanitarian aid to Gaza – a stunning dereliction of responsibility at a time when the ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, in part, for “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare.”

President Trump says there will be "all hell to pay" if hostages being held by Hamas are not released pic.twitter.com/VP56Avid6A — The Ben Shapiro Show (@BenShapiroShow) December 3, 2024

Shapiro has laughably claimed the statement was taken out of context, but he added context more than an hour later, presumably after seeing the negative response to the tweet.

And he doubled down on that very same day, making sure to direct his racism at Palestinians, specifying that it’s “just Pals [Palestinians] and their allies” who “like open sewage and blowing things up.”

@mattduss Apologies! You are correct re: slur about Arabs. Not all Arabs like open sewage and blowing things up. Just Pals and their allies — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 27, 2010

Eyal Yakoby, a student activist and incoming graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also lauded Trump’s comment: “For anyone wondering, this is what leadership looks like. Our enemies should know that if you touch even a single hair on an American’s head, that there will be a heavy price to pay.”

This sentiment does not extend to American citizens killed and injured by the Israeli military. On that front, the US will make excuse after excuse for Israel and keep the military aid flowing to the apartheid state.

Yakoby, who appears to be a supporter of further Israeli expansionism, added: “The waffling and appeasement have never worked and does not work. Leadership is standing up and telling our enemies directly that if you hit us, we will hit you 10 times harder. That is how you create deterrence.”

Gaza genocide

What Yakoby, a Gaza genocide denier, calls “deterrence” has led to what Amnesty International this week reported on as genocide.

The now-anticipated unfounded claim of anti-Semitism was quickly leveled against the group:

They write that Amnesty International “admittedly and nefariously created its own definition of the legal term ‘genocide’ in their report simply to fit their defamatory narrative.”

Amnesty International, however, is merely asserting that genocide can take place “in both peacetime and in war.”

On pages 101 and 102 of the report, Amnesty International states: “The organization considers that the Genocide Convention must be interpreted in a manner that ensures that genocide remains prohibited in both peacetime and in war and that ICJ [International Court of Justice] jurisprudence should not be read to effectively preclude a finding of genocide during war.”

It was once fashionable for the far left to label Israel as an “apartheid” state. The false narrative of “genocide” has since become the fashionable lie to tell about Israel.



Amnesty International is the latest to embrace this 21st-century blood libel. Calling Israel a… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 6, 2024

Amnesty's genocide report applies the ICJ's standard of proof. It does not lower or change it.



🧵👇🏽 https://t.co/x8eExO81hC — Adil Haque (@AdHaque110) December 6, 2024

To begin with, Amnesty’s interpretation of genocide aligns with international law and remains notably conservative. The claim that genocidal intent must be the sole plausible inference—a standard derived from Bosnia v. Serbia—reflects a problematic reading of international legal… — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) December 6, 2024

Callamard, after explicitly terming the Israeli onslaught in Gaza a “genocide,” added: “States that continue to transfer arms to Israel at this time must know they are violating their obligation to prevent genocide and are at risk of becoming complicit in genocide. All states with influence over Israel, particularly key arms suppliers like the USA and Germany, but also other EU member states, the UK and others, must act now to bring Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza to an immediate end.”

This should put leaders such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on notice for promoting genocide, but so far they have little to fear from an international legal system that protects them. In fact, under the Biden-Harris watch, this genocide is destroying common conceptions of human rights and war crimes due to western leaders’ disregard for Palestinians.

Strikingly, Callamard did not ignore Israel’s actions before the genocide. “Taking into account the pre-existing context of dispossession, apartheid and unlawful military occupation in which these acts have been committed, we could find only one reasonable conclusion: Israel’s intent is the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, whether in parallel with, or as a means to achieve, its military goal of destroying Hamas.”

Amnesty International’s new landmark report concludes that Israeli authorities have committed – and still are committing - genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.



Full report, out now.#EndGazaGenocide https://t.co/IwKzHPXqXU — Amnesty International (@amnesty) December 5, 2024

Mike Huckabee, Trump’s choice to be ambassador to Israel, certainly can’t be expected to do so. Huckabee is on record saying “there’s really no such thing as a Palestinian.” He thinks naming them is “a political tool to try and force land away from Israel.”

Dispossession and genocide against Palestinians are two sides of the same coin pursued by Republican and Democratic leaders alike.