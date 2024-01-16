The lies of Lior Haiat, spin doctor for Israel

Lior Haiat, Israeli foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, addressed a press conference after South Africa made its 11 January genocide case to the International Court of Justice. Robin Utrecht ANP

Lior Haiat, spokesperson at the Israeli foreign affairs ministry, has leveled an extraordinary charge against South Africa, claiming that the anti-apartheid state “is functioning as the legal arm of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

This charge is without basis in fact. His effort to undermine Palestinian-South African solidarity and bludgeon a legal team that inspired millions around the world underlines why so many people are disturbed by how Israel operates in the occupied Palestinian territories and on the world stage.

In this mind-boggling rant of a press release, the Israeli MFA libels Adila Hassim, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, John Dugard, Blinne ni Ghrálaigh, Max du Plessis, and Vaughan Lowe, calling them Hamas' representatives seeking to enable war crimes. This is unserious and frankly delusional https://t.co/XgDDkZx77x — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) January 11, 2024

As a country that overcame apartheid rule, South Africa is particularly well placed to bring the genocide case against Israel, a modern-day practitioner of apartheid as documented by credible Palestinian, Israeli and international human rights organizations.

Haiat is not a credible figure to lob such charges.

Nevertheless, CNN dutifully repeated the allegation at least twice on Thursday last week and did not comment on the lack of any evidence.

Haiat’s history

Haiat has made numerous false charges on Twitter/X in recent weeks and over the years. He has also amplified the false charges of others by reposting them.

The foreign affairs ministry spokesperson has learned there are no repercussions for lies and misrepresentations.

Haiat tweeted in rage on 14 October at “those who spoke of ‘proportionality’ when Israeli babies were murdered and burned alive.” That tweet was a suggestion of no limits to Israel’s response, precisely what landed Israel in the dock at The Hague over South African concerns of intent to commit genocide.

These are sad days for the state of Israel.



More than 1300 people were murdered, more than 100 were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.



In these dark days there is also some light.



We will always remember our friends that stood by us, that supported us, that came here to Israel… pic.twitter.com/OF2LesJ2LS — Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) October 14, 2023

“On October 7 there was no violence against children on both sides!” he reportedly claimed. “Only against Israeli children!!”

Otra supuesta organización de DDHH que queda al descubierto, "Save the childrens" apoya a Hamás



Estupendo @LiorHaiat sacandoles la careta:



"El 7 de octubre no había violencia contra niños de ambos bandos!

Solo contra los niños Israelíes!!



Esto demuestra que STC no pueden… pic.twitter.com/UBoEHBGtfU — Dani Lerer (@danilerer) October 28, 2023

Haiat not only had his facts wrong about 7 October and Palestinian children also being killed that day, but by reposting a 28 October tweet from self-described terrorism expert Dani Lerer, he showed a callousness toward the Palestinian children killed in the three weeks following 7 October. DCIP put the figure at 3,195 Palestinian children killed in that period with at least another 1,000 missing under the rubble of Israeli bombardment.

GAZA UPDATE: 3,195 Palestinian children are confirmed killed in Gaza and at least 1,000 are missing under the rubble as Israel isolates Gaza from the rest of the world. Along with other organizations, DCIP has completely lost contact with staff in Gaza. https://t.co/iiOdPMU93r — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) October 28, 2023

Infants and toddlers can’t read the text in this video, but their parents can.



40 babies were murdered by Hamas terrorists.



We know you’d do everything you could to keep your children safe.



That’s what we plan on doing. pic.twitter.com/G3CKVIraZG — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 11, 2023

Two weeks ago today our normal became a nightmare.



For those of you who may have already forgotten, here’s a reminder.



For the victims, for our families, for humanity.



It’s our obligation to remember.#HamasIsIsis pic.twitter.com/k9CNrucS8g — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 21, 2023

The Times of Israel noted in early December that two Israeli infants were killed on 7 October along with 12 other children under age 10 – not 40 babies. Agence France-Presse has reported 36 children were killed in those Hamas-led attacks.

The Electronic Intifada, however, has helped expose that Israeli tank fire killed 12-year-old Israeli citizen Liel Hatsroni on 7 October in Kibbutz Be’eri. Her twin brother Yanai was likely killed by Israeli tank fire or crossfire.

Haiat also reposted similar atrocity propaganda advanced by author J.K. Rowling that Hamas had killed 40 babies. Both Haiat and Rowling irresponsibly helped foment the killing environment that resulted in Israel being brought before the ICJ.

Now let the snivelling apologists for rape, murder and torture explain how this, too, was justified. https://t.co/8h7DLHKofD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 10, 2023

Of these 1,200 killed, a New York Times correction says Hamas “killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities, not 1,200 civilians. More than 300 soldiers and police officers were among those who died.”

Agence France-Presse reports, however, that 1,139 people were killed on 7 October in the Hamas-led attack and 695 of them were Israeli civilians.

Haiat has not removed or corrected numerous tweets or reposts citing the erroneous figure.

An apparent supporter of dispossessing Palestinians of still further land, Haiat reposted this claim from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that Israel includes some or all of the West Bank – or as the governor puts it: “Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.”

Florida has placed Morningstar-Sustainalytics on our List of Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel for penalizing companies that support Israeli communities in Judea & Samaria.



Companies that discriminate against Israel will be held accountable. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 26, 2023

Thanks @NinoskaPerezC for inviting @LiorHaiat to an engaging discussion on anti-BDS efforts & recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital by the FL Governor & Cabinet, the rise of anti-Semitism, Holocaust remembrance, and the resilience of Israel! @radiomambi710@uninoticias🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/fmtcceioOO — Israel in Miami (@IsraelinMiami) January 30, 2019

Thank you Broward County Mayor and Commissioners for adopting a strong Resolution against bigotry and discrimination, and for condemning #airbnb for its discriminatory policy in Judea and Samaria.

It is a clear statement against #racism and double standards and against #BDS pic.twitter.com/iV4VFfHAsl — Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) January 29, 2019

Far too many civilians on both sides have been killed. South Africa’s case, however, may finally be making clear for people around the world just how far Israel has taken matters – and has for decades with its apartheid and occupation policies.

Spinning genocide and apartheid is a losing cause in much of the world. Nonetheless, with many American and European politicians, Haiat continues to find a willing audience.