Israel’s smears against Amnesty fail to hide apartheid

Amnesty International is just the latest rights group to describe Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians as apartheid. Mamoun Wazwaz Polaris

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a pro-Israel group, slammed Amnesty International’s new report on Israeli apartheid as “anti-Semitic.”

No surprise there: He was echoing the line pushed by the Israeli government and its lobby for days.

Dubowitz’s organization has worked closely with the Israeli government’s covert efforts to smear its critics around the world.

It’s worth highlighting that Dubowitz attempted to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s so-called definition of anti-Semitism to claim that fact-based criticism of Israeli policy equals anti-Jewish hatred.

Dubowitz tweeted on Tuesday that “Amnesty is anti-Semitic. Their slurs against the Jewish state meet the internationally recognized IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.”

He added, “Stop saying ‘Israel isn’t XXX.’ Start saying Amnesty is an organization run by anti-Semites.”

The IHRA definition, promoted by Israel and its lobby groups, conflates criticism of Israel and its state ideology Zionism, on the one hand, with anti-Jewish bigotry, on the other.

It has become one of the main tools of censorship in the handful of Western countries where it has been adopted.

Israel and its lobbies are pushing hard for legislation to enshrine their definition of anti-Semitism all over the world.

The main vehicle for this is the so-called IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.

Watch "Why anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism" here: https://t.co/wqPLQyVctu — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) October 10, 2021

Lara Friedman, president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, critiqued Dubowitz’s framing.

“Amnesty’s new report is a great opportunity for opponents of criticism of Israel to illustrate that, indeed, delegitimizing factual criticism of Israel is, in fact, the real objective of the IHRA definition of antisemitism,” Friedman tweeted.

Amnesty’s new report is a great opportunity for opponents of criticism of Israel to illustrate that, indeed, delegitimizing factual criticism of Israel is, in fact, the real objective of the IHRA definition of antisemitism. https://t.co/lArW15P6TH — Lara Friedman (@LaraFriedmanDC) February 1, 2022

Amnesty is perhaps the world’s best known human rights group. With chapters in dozens of countries, it has not merely launched a report about Israeli apartheid, but a global campaign to end it.

The group has put a lot of effort into presenting its findings in a clear and accessible way. Israel simply cannot overcome the mountain of evidence, so all it can do is attack the messenger.

Foreign minister Yair Lapid predictably called Amnesty’s report “false, biased and anti-Semitic” – a line that has been echoed by many other officials and lobby groups.

But in the end their false claims only served to further publicize Amnesty’s report and broaden the discussion about how Israel perpetrates apartheid.

The Israeli govt refused to meet with us, leaked a draft copy of the report and smeared it globally before others could read the findings. Urge everyone to read @amnesty report and decide for yourself. Official release online now https://t.co/HEYvi1Sf6t https://t.co/VTiuCRWpZS — Rajat Khosla (@khosla_rajat) February 1, 2022

.@RepShontelBrown is absolutely correct.



These accusations are delusional, baseless, and are intended to delegitimize Israel. https://t.co/7wIs04hJNE — Democratic Majority for Israel (@DemMaj4Israel) February 2, 2022

These clowns have had YEARS to come up with a single other talking point and still have nothing.



Human rights orgs have been in the field for decades, painstakingly documenting every detail of the reality on the ground, and AIPAC's still droning on about "bastion of democracy." pic.twitter.com/YIXrNumPLs — Simone Zimmerman 🔥 (@simonerzim) January 31, 2022

US backs apartheid Israel

At the State Department’s press briefing on Tuesday, the AP’s Matt Lee called out spokesperson Ned Price for the US double standard of frequently accepting Amnesty’s positions on other human rights concerns, but rejecting the group’s analysis when it comes to Israel’s violations of Palestinian rights.

Price had earlier stated that “we reject the view that Israel’s actions constitute apartheid.”

In an interesting exchange, @APDiploWriter pushes @StateDeptSpox on why the US is so critical of @Amnesty reports about Israel when it relies heavily on the group's findings that uncover human rights abuses elsewhere around the world. pic.twitter.com/X6X8RQsLG1 — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) February 1, 2022

But in the next breath he reverted to IHRA language suggesting that criticizing Israel, which receives billions of dollars of weapons from Washington every year, could well constitute a double standard and therefore indicate bigotry.

He leaves Palestinians and equal rights for them out of the equation. Once more, anti-Palestinian racism is clear.

“We think that it is important as the world’s only Jewish state that the Jewish people must not be denied their right to self-determination, and we must ensure there isn’t a double standard being applied.”

Tom Nides, the US ambassador to Israel, didn’t try to weaponize the anti-Semitism charge. He attempted simply to dismiss the Amnesty report as if it were self-evidently ridiculous.

“Come on, this is absurd. That is not language that we have used and will not use,” he tweeted.

Glad to see the US government applying its usual care and rigor regarding crimes against humanity. https://t.co/nzdzAgWFz9 — Jewish Voice for Peace Action (@JvpAction) February 1, 2022

Those groups and the many Palestinians who have for decades shown how Israel perpetrates apartheid are not voices the US ambassador is open to hearing.

But his colleague John Kerry, currently the US climate envoy, did raise Israeli apartheid – at least as a future possibility – back when he was US secretary of state during the Obama administration.

At the time, commentator Philip Weiss asked, “How long are you allowed to issue dire predictions of future apartheid when there have been two sets of laws for different ethnicities under Israeli sovereignty for 47 years of the occupation (and different sets of laws inside Israel from the jump)?”

Three major reports later and US officials still refuse to grapple with the grim reality. There is no other conclusion than that anti-Palestinian racists head the Democratic – and Republican – political parties.

One month they laud Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death and then the next they dismiss charges of Israeli apartheid as “absurd” and fail to take to heart Tutu’s own observations about Israel.

Today, we are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa. We send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who are mourning this great loss. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 26, 2021

U.S. foreign aid shouldn't go to apartheid governments, period. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2022

New @amnesty report states that Israel’s “cruel system of domination” treats the Palestinian people as an “inferior racial group.” Congress can no longer ignore or excuse Israel's occupation & system of oppression. #HR2590 https://t.co/mq1cYO58jh — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) February 1, 2022

Amnesty International joins Human Rights Watch, Btselem, the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and millions around the world in calling out Israel as an APARTHEID STATE. Israel predictably cries “antisemitism!” https://t.co/OYlWiKN5U2 — Huwaida Arraf (@huwaidaarraf) January 31, 2022

Calling Israel an apartheid state, as @amnesty has done, is a lie. The hysterical demonization of Israel will do nothing to alleviate Palestinian suffering. It will only incite hatred for the world’s largest Jewish community amid violent Antisemitism.https://t.co/3ruKu65Qmj — Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) February 1, 2022

I’m deeply disappointed in Amnesty International’s report. It relies on falsities and ignores key nuance to inaccurately accuse Israel of apartheid. This, unfortunately, overshadows its efforts to highlight the real and tragic injustices in the ongoing occupation. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) February 1, 2022

The @amnesty report labeling #Israel an apartheid state should be condemned by all.



This report is inflammatory and undermines efforts to achieve lasting peace and coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians. https://t.co/U8JGTeBNPj — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 1, 2022

So how would you describe the system in Israel for Palestinians then? Because it sure isn’t a robust democracy for them…. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 2, 2022

Media silence

The New York Times, for its part, had simply ignored Amnesty’s report as of Wednesday – even though it has been widely discussed since Sunday.

The BBC website did carry an article about Amnesty’s report – giving Israeli foreign minister Lapid the last word to smear it.

The same media outlets that would usually be all over an Amnesty International report have gone conspicuously silent about its new detailed report about Israeli apartheid. These are the same news orgs that have sounded the alarm over bias and misinformation. — Laila Al-Arian (@LailaAlarian) February 1, 2022

Remarkable, but predictable.

No space on last night’s @BBCNews at Ten to even *mention* @amnesty’s report declaring #Israel an #apartheid state.

But there *was* time to squeeze in a major item on #Wordle.

BBC News. #Propaganda by omission. pic.twitter.com/ea1hlgPOIF — Media Lens (@medialens) February 2, 2022

The Washington Post, by contrast, ran quite a good piece.

And journalist Miriam Berger made sure to note that Palestinians have been making the case that this is apartheid for far longer than Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Israeli human rights group B’Tselem.

“Palestinians have long used the language of apartheid to describe Israel’s system of governance since the country’s founding following the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, during which some 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes, and the military occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in 1967,” Berger wrote.

Although Israel and its supporters are pushing back hard, their smears and deflections are failing to hide that Israel is an apartheid regime.