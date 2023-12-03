Israeli and American leaders united for Gaza carnage

Israel renewed its bombing of Palestinian civilians on 1 December. Rizek Abdeljawad Xinhua News Agency

Throughout the week-long truce between Israel and Hamas, Israeli leaders made clear their determination to take their military onslaught to the southern Gaza Strip, decimating it from north to south.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, convicted in 2007 in an Israeli court of supporting a terror organization and inciting racism, led the way.

“Stopping the war = dissolution of the government,” Ben-Gvir warned on Tuesday.

עצירת המלחמה = פירוק הממשלה — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 28, 2023

“If the war does not continue, the government has no right to exist!”

אוי לנו. מה עוד מחכה לנו. אוייבנו מצאו שיטה. לרצוח, לטבוח, לשרוף ולחטוף. הם סומכים על מנהיגים וסיסמאות פומפוזיות של חיסול ומיטוט בלי אוכל בלי מים בלי דלק. הם סומכים שזה יחזיק מעמד בערך עד הסיסמא הבאה- ניתן קצת כי אין ברירה וכי ביידן אמר.

אם המלחמה לא תימשך לממשלה אין זכות קיום! — טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) November 28, 2023

Israel’s apartheid military returned to that carnage on 1 December with a massive bombing campaign, this time hitting Khan Younis in southern Gaza especially hard.

US media, having failed during the week to enter Gaza and having failed to adequately show the horror of the Israeli attacks on Gaza, made a catastrophe more likely in the south of Gaza.

Palestinian journalists are posting to Instagram about how they aren’t sure if they will survive in the next few days or weeks.



And journalists in the West could barely be bothered to stand up for the protection of journalists in Gaza. Horrendous.



From Moataz Azaiza: pic.twitter.com/LuzztDEoNx — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) December 3, 2023

He added, “That is something that President [Joe] Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu have discussed, not just in this context but in previous contexts as well. That is something the United States has always stood for and always will continue to stand for.”

Those discussions did not work out well for Palestinian civilians. And there is no reason to think that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s words this week to Israeli officials and assembled journalists will succeed any better.

Blinken said that in a conversation with President Isaac Herzog on 30 November, “I reiterated the United States’ ongoing support of Israel’s right to defend itself in compliance with international humanitarian law.” His words to Herzog and other Israeli leaders clearly carried very little weight.

In my conversation with @Isaac_Herzog, I reiterated the United States’ ongoing support of Israel’s right to defend itself in compliance with international humanitarian law and emphasized the need for tangible steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/zwegNum2WZ — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 30, 2023

Met with Israeli Minister @gantzbe to discuss measures to ensure Israel’s safety, release of hostages, and measures to minimize harm to civilians. Also spoke about the need to restore calm along the Blue Line. pic.twitter.com/4auVFAykbR — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 1, 2023

In my meeting with Defense Minister @yoavgallant, I reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel’s right to protect itself in compliance with international humanitarian law, while urging that Israel take all possible measures to avoid civilian harm. pic.twitter.com/FySUTFQPhb — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 30, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister @Netanyahu and I discussed efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages and accelerate delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance into Gaza. I emphasized the need for Israel to take every possible measure to avoid civilian harm. pic.twitter.com/GLitYLeM1e — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 30, 2023

We are beyond “concerned” that NO humanitarian aid has been allowed into #Gaza today including fuel.



The pause has come to an end. Israeli Forces resumed military operations, many will be displaced including seeking refuge in already crowded @UNRWA shelters. Very sad days ahead — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) December 1, 2023

Those were the bombs used in Jabalya Refugee Camp massacre, leveling an entire block to the ground and killing hundreds at once including my cousin and cousin’s wife. https://t.co/5gXusjDjV5 — Sarah (@SarahSalibi) December 1, 2023

Indeed, Blinken’s words seem to have had little effect on Israel as the Gaza health ministry reported that on 1 December – the very day after Blinken’s remarks –178 Palestinians were killed in renewed Israeli strikes, most of them women and children.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, in contrast to the Biden administration, quickly tweeted that “the images coming out of Gaza are horrific.”

The images coming out of Gaza are horrific. Netanyahu has resumed his genocidal bombing campaign. We need a permanent ceasefire now. End the apartheid. Free Palestine. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) December 1, 2023

Conditions?

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut directed his ire at Netanyahu on 26 November. “Benjamin Netanyahu believed that you could ignore the Palestinians, that you could try to squash their desires for a state and, ultimately, that would bring peace to the region into Israel. That’s just not the case.”

He also raised the prospect of placing conditions on military aid to Israel.

“We regularly condition our aid to allies based upon compliance with US law and international law. And, so, I think it’s very consistent with the ways in which we have dispensed aid, especially during wartime, to allies, for us to talk about making sure that the aid we give Ukraine or the aid we give Israel is used in accordance with human rights laws.”

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, where three Palestinian students were shot on 25 November – two of whom remain seriously injured – raised conditionality in mid-November.

However, Sanders has frustrated many by failing to call for the immediate need of a ceasefire.

“The Netanyahu government, or hopefully a new Israeli government, must understand that not one penny will be coming to Israel from the US unless there is a fundamental change in their military and political positions.”

The Netanyahu government, or hopefully a new Israeli government, must understand that not one penny will be coming to Israel from the U.S. unless there is a fundamental change in their military and political positions. Read my statement: pic.twitter.com/x3LlSRhuYO — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 18, 2023

This is a shockingly disturbing report, confirming what many of us feared about the targeting of civilians in Gaza.



Given everything we know, how can we continue to hand the IDF a blank check without any conditions? https://t.co/4S70uCtKlZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 1, 2023

President Biden surprisingly said on 24 November that some specific conditions on military aid to Israel are a “worthwhile thought,” but the chances of him following through require ignoring decades of precedent from the ardent supporter of Israel who has long overlooked dispossession, occupation and apartheid practiced against Palestinians.

In 2019 Biden said the idea of conditions on aid to Israel over its settlement activity was “absolutely outrageous” and a “gigantic mistake.”

That’s much more clearly stated and in line with his career than his recent backpedaling take that conditions are a “worthwhile thought.”

With an election year looming and his position on Israel and Gaza contributing to his plummeting position in polls, Biden can be expected to say one thing but do another.

He continues to push for rearming Israel with more than $14 billion in military aid. That’s who he is.

Currently, the U.S. provides $3.8 billion a year to Israel with close to no strings attached.



President Biden has asked Congress for $14.3 billion more on top of that and to waive normal, already-limited oversight rules.



This blank check approach must end. pic.twitter.com/zVGuO6Hosl — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 1, 2023

Biden won’t do that, however, and neither will the US Congress.

Crocodile tears to the contrary, they are perfectly content to watch the Israeli military annihilate Palestinians, including children, and send new armaments for more of the same. These attacks are sending Palestinians fleeing farther and farther south.

A statement from the White House Saturday claimed that “the vice president reiterated that under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank.”

With Israel disregarding pitifully hollow US calls to better protect Palestinian civilians, what’s to make anyone think Israel will abide by the Biden administration’s dubious admonitions to avoid the “forced relocation” – ethnic cleansing – of Palestinians?

Desperate and brutalized Palestinians are already leaving – or fleeing – as sought by Netanyahu.

Who can say how many will return?