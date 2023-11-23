CNN anchor claims Gaza is in Israel

CNN anchor Dana Bash put Gaza in Israel and conflated equal rights with anti-Semitism. Julia Nikhinson CNP

Does Dana Bash believe Gaza is in Israel?

It certainly sounded that way when she wrapped up a segment on Tuesday by referring to “Gaza, which is in the southwest of Israel.”

Gaza, of course, is not part of Israel, though Israeli expansionists certainly lay illegal claim to it.

Bash did not respond to my inquiry on the subject asking for a correction.

The erroneous geography comes from the CNN journalist who has been most insistent that the chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is anti-Semitic.

Initially, she relied on the anti-Palestinian Anti-Defamation League to assert the case.

Now, she makes the claim on her own, ascribing anti-Semitism to millions of advocates for equal rights between the river and the sea, including Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

And she gives cover to Twitter/X owner Elon Musk, saying, “But he said something about from the river to the sea, which is an anti-Semitic chant, full stop, that when he sees that or when that is up there, it will be policed.”

She then pointed out that Musk is, however, posting clear right-wing anti-Semitism.

Musk’s right-wing bigotry was quickly given cover by the Anti-Defamation League’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt when he applauded Musk’s announced move against the term “decolonization” and the “from the river to the sea” slogan.

This is an important and welcome move by @elonmusk. I appreciate this leadership in fighting hate. https://t.co/N1tMHa1M1j — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 17, 2023

The CNN anchor, of course, doesn’t highlight Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s anti-Palestinian racism.

She ignored his decision to display cartographic props at the UN in September, including a map of an expanded “Israel in 1948” (sweeping up Gaza and the West Bank), and a 2023 map of Israel controlling all the land between the river and the sea. The 2023 map further included the occupied Golan Heights from Syria.

erasing the Palestinian people then and now pic.twitter.com/RDhfC3pja9 — Nimrod Flaschenberg (@Nimrod_Flash) September 22, 2023

הזכות הגדולה של חיי היא להיאבק למענכם, למען המדינה שלנו. שבת שלום.



(צילום: אבי אוחיון, לע״מ) pic.twitter.com/O8qmKIIeUv — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 22, 2023

הזכות הגדולה של חיי היא להיאבק למענכם, למען המדינה שלנו. שבת שלום.



(צילום: אבי אוחיון, לע״מ) pic.twitter.com/O8qmKIIeUv — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 22, 2023

Interrogating Israeli apartheid and expansionism in 2023 is not of interest to Bash in the current anti-Palestinian political climate she is helping to promote.

Better and easier, in the view of Bash and CNN, to go after equal rights and call it anti-Semitism.