Biden punts on settler abuses

President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have abetted Israel’s war crimes in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. Shawn Thew Pool via CNP

The Biden administration is not showing serious resolve to stand up to violent settler activity in the West Bank.

A State Department official told The Electronic Intifada on Saturday that questions about Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly giving instructions that Israeli police are not to enforce the law on settlers in the West Bank would have to be addressed to “Minister Ben-Gvir and Israeli police.”

No words of criticism of the minister, a supporter of the racist Meir Kahane, were offered.

What this means is that the National Security Minister Ben-Gvir has *ordered* Israeli police to stand down while paramilitary Israeli settler forces (armed with guns he has given them) rampage through the West Bank trying to push Palestinians out. https://t.co/maEmoQgvmp — Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1) November 23, 2023

Remember the settler rampage in Huwara in February? The police just closed an investigation into this incident, despite the footage. The impunity with which settlers are treated makes the state responsible

First and foremost. https://t.co/MniJ3eaKWP — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) November 23, 2023

[2] we were informed that the Israeli police closed the investigation because "no evidence of criminal activity was found". The police do not enforce the law on settler violence against Palestinians. This is Israel's policy. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. — Yesh Din English (@Yesh_Din) November 23, 2023

The State Department official said, “We have been consistent and vocal – publicly and directly with the government of Israel – in our condemnation of extremist settler violence against Palestinian civilians.”

Yet these remain empty words without implementing meaningful actions. Biden’s op-ed gives the impression of trying to appease Democratic critics of the administration while – once again – substantive action is not taken.

The State Department official added, “And as President Biden has said, there must [be] accountability for settler violence, and we are prepared to take our own measures including visa restrictions.”

There were “no further specific details to preview at this stage.”

Don’t believe a word

The Biden administration is once again back to kicking the can down the road. It’s the same do-nothing policy the administration took for its first two-plus years in office – which ended disastrously for all involved.

Without concrete measures, there’s no reason to believe a word of Biden’s op-ed when it comes to holding Israelis accountable for lawbreaking.

Netanyahu got a green light from Biden for violence against Gaza. And the White House spokesperson John Kirby announced no red lines.

We gift Israel $4 billion a year, & Biden wants to rush them even more. Putin, Xi & MBS don't. We directly financed a god damn catastrophe and killing machine in Gaza that makes a mockery of rules, law, and US "leadership." How high on your own BS must you be to believe this? https://t.co/nPETIFHm93 — Yousef Munayyer (@YousefMunayyer) November 27, 2023

And Israeli settlers are hitting the gas at the moment.

Their actions have led more than 1,000 Palestinians to flee their homes since 7 October.

Biden’s ally in Israel is ethnically cleansing Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza, where desperate people are already getting out if they can and 1.7 million people are internally displaced – and now being fatally shot at or injured if they try to return to their homes in the north of Gaza.

All the while, a message of ethnic cleansing and Israel returning permanently to Gaza is being pushed by Israeli settlers and government officials.

The president is even misrepresenting the humanitarian aid now going into Gaza, which used to be closer to 400 or even 500 trucks a day. The amount entering is still insufficient.

We have worked urgently to surge aid into Gaza during the pause in fighting.



We have moved approximately 200 aid trucks into Gaza each day – loaded with food, water, medicine, fuel, and cooking gas. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 26, 2023

The worst horrors may well still lie ahead if Netanyahu’s determination to wipe out Gaza from north to south isn’t stopped by the US and other countries.