Biden administration finally gets angry at Netanyahu, but for wrong reason

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has abetted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu time and again in carrying out war crimes and genocide in Gaza. Polaris

The Biden administration finally got angry at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week.

But the anger was not over Israeli war crimes and genocide in Gaza. Nor was it over Israeli human rights abuses in the West Bank and the entrenchment of apartheid.

No, the administration’s wrath emerged because Netanyahu accused President Joe Biden and company of withholding weapons needed to carry out war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

Following more than eight months of strong US military support to Israel as it metes out horrors in Gaza, Netanyahu repaid Biden by criticizing him for placing minimal limitations on weapons to Israel.

The Biden administration is filled with know-nothings if they’re at all surprised.

In a recorded message shared via X/Twitter on 18 June, Netanyahu targeted the Democratic administration.

“When Secretary [of State Antony Blinken] was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation. I said I deeply appreciated the support the US has given Israel from the beginning of the war. But I also said something else. I said it’s inconceivable that in the past few months the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel. Israel, America’s closest ally, fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies.”

Netanyahu added, “Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that’s the case. It should be the case. During World War II, [British Prime Minister Winston] Churchill told the United States, ‘Give us the tools, we’ll do the job.’ And I say, ‘Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job a lot faster.’”

Give us the tools and we'll finish the job. pic.twitter.com/eQHpyd9q0X — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 18, 2024

The Post reported that the Biden administration had exerted pressure on Meeks, who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had largely stood alongside Meeks out of “collegial solidarity” according to The Post.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about Netanyahu’s statement: “We genuinely do not know what he’s talking about. We just don’t.”

Jean-Pierre acknowledged just one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs that had been held up by the administration in May ahead of Israel’s anticipated assault on the Palestinian city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Blinken noted that other than those large bombs “everything else is moving as it normally would move and, again, with the perspective of making sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against this multiplicity of challenges.”

Here’s the White House response to Netanyahu saying the US is withholding weapons to Israel.



“We genuinely do not know what he’s talking about…there was *one* shipment of munitions that was paused…there are no other pauses. None.”



They wanna be clear that weapons are flowing. pic.twitter.com/9rT63Xf5aU — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) June 18, 2024

That anger prompted pushback from commentators well aware that the administration’s fury perversely outstrips any rage from the administration over Israel’s genocidal policies. The administration’s anger at Netanyahu is understandable, but misplaced when compared to what should be far greater concern about Israel’s actions on the ground.

Democratic leaders tied themselves to Netanyahu and his war crimes and shouldn’t be surprised that he chose political expediency over a more amicable relationship.

It seems the angriest the White House has been is not because of Israel's mass slaughter of Palestinian civilians but because Netanyahu questioned their commitment to his carrying out that slaughter. https://t.co/V9StzckDkd — Yousef Munayyer (@YousefMunayyer) June 19, 2024

Biden is more enraged about Netanyahu saying the U.S. is withholding weapons than he is about Israel using those weapons to slaughter children. https://t.co/W9tCkYO2UY — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) June 19, 2024

The White House appears to have stronger consequences for a mean video from Netanyahu than it does for the entire Israeli government and military using US weapons and military funding to carry out mass slaughter and starvation of 2.3 million Palestinians. https://t.co/UeqkMh6Iyw pic.twitter.com/9OplDk3ACI — Jewish Voice for Peace Action (@JvpAction) June 19, 2024

Netanyahu, after all, has pocketed enormous Biden administration support and then sawed off the tree branch Biden happily clambered onto in support of Israel’s actions, even as this position contradicts the progressive base of his party during a critical presidential election season.

🇺🇸: Can you kill less people?

🇮🇱: No



🇺🇸: Can you let aid flow into Gaza?

🇮🇱: No



🇺🇸: Can you protect aid workers?

🇮🇱: No



🇺🇸: Can you not invade Rafah?

🇮🇱: No



🇺🇸: Ok…here’s more weapons & money



🇮🇱: The US isn’t sending enough weapons

🇺🇸: Outrageous! We’re canceling a meeting — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) June 19, 2024

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew told Prime Minister Netanyhau yesterday that the ammunition and weapons that the PM referred to are in the process of being delivered to Israel. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 19, 2024

Amidst the horror of arming Israel for the current onslaught against Palestinians, the Biden administration is also making sure Israel is well armed should Netanyahu decide to lay waste to Lebanon as he has to Gaza.