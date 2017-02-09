Watch: Is rape a political tool in Israel?

“Is rape used as a political tool in Israel to demonize and dehumanize Arabs and Palestinians?”

The Electronic Intifada contributor David Sheen appeared on The Real News Network on Tuesday to discuss this question.

In a recent article for The Electronic Intifada, Sheen shows how lawmakers in Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition try to “deflect attention from sex crime scandals involving the highest echelons of Israeli society by making false allegations against Palestinians and other non-Jews.”

Sheen told The Real News, “Unfortunately, what we see is that in Israel, instead of the government saying this [rape culture] is a major problem … what we have is top members of the government committing these crimes.”

Sheen added, “Sadly the only time it ever gets mentioned by Prime Minister Netanyahu is if he thinks he can somehow blame rape on non-white, non-Jewish people, specifically Palestinians and African refugees and other non-Jewish folk in the country.”

Watch part one of Sheen’s interview above, and the second part here.

