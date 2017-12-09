Palestinians killed as world protests over Jerusalem

A wounded protester is evacuated during confrontations with Israeli forces at Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on 8 December. Ashraf Amra APA images

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during protests in the Gaza Strip on Friday and a baby was fighting for his life after he was injured by Israeli bombing on the territory. Two fighters were announced to have been killed by Israeli bombing early Saturday.

Mahmoud al-Masri, 30, and Maher Atallah, 54, died of their injuries during protests along Gaza’s boundary with Israel after a “Day of Rage” was declared to protest Wednesday’s announcement by US President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Another 153 protesters in the territory were injured, three of them seriously, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported 767 injuries during protests in the occupied West Bank, including 61 injuries by live fire, 200 by rubber-coated bullets and nearly 500 injuries as a result of tear gas.

This afternoon people could barely breath in Bethlehem. I could feel the tear gas from the Annunciation Church, 2 kilometers away of any demonstration. The tear gas canisters used by Occupation Forces were Made in USA by Combined Tactical Systems. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/kTLqkQNOmL — Xavier Abu Eid (@xabueid) December 8, 2017

The streets of Hebron were filled with the sound of Israeli fire on Friday:

نصرة للقدس المحتلة..مواجهات عنيفة عقب مسيرات غضب انطلقت في شوارع مدينة الخليل اليوم.#القدس_عاصمتنا

تصوير:بلال الطويل pic.twitter.com/4ObSXQ2qX0 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

Israeli forces forcibly dispersed Palestinians at Damascus Gate, the northern entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City:

لحظة قمع قوات الاحتلال للمتظاهرين أمام منطقة باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة اليوم.#القدس_عاصمتنا pic.twitter.com/nZwbzcOwzr — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

ولن يرهبنا اعتقالكم...لحظة اعتقال عدد من الشبان في باب العامود عقب قمع مسيرة نصرة للقدس المحتلة اليوم.



تصوير: أمير عبد ربه#القدس_عاصمتنا pic.twitter.com/FPQAzO2Qw3 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

Chants of defiance rang out at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque on Friday:

يا ترمب ويا جبان...هتافات المصلين اليوم خلال مسيرة خرجت نصرة للقدس من المسجد الاقصى.#القدس_عاصمتنا pic.twitter.com/5zHoNixRs5 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

Israeli police assaulted shopkeepers and other Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Old City:

#شاهد: كيف اعتدت قوات الاحتلال على الأهالي عقب مسيرة في البلدة القديمة بمدينة القدس المحتلة.#القدس_عاصمتنا

تصوير:محمد قاروط ادكيدك pic.twitter.com/TYYmg3NqGV — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

Confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces broke out at Huwwara checkpoint south of Nablus in the northern West Bank:

اندلاع مواجهات بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال عند حاجز حوارة جنوب نابلس قبل قليل.

تصوير: أحمد طلعت#القدس_عاصمتنا#القدس_عاصمتنا_الازليه pic.twitter.com/A1YfMYsRDH — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

And at the checkpoint near the Beit El settlement, which is financed by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and the US president’s former bankruptcy lawyer and ambassador to Israel, David Friedman:

جانب من المواجهات التي اندلعت بالقرب من حاجز"بيت ايل" شمالي البيرة.#القدس_عاصمتنا

تصوير رامز عواد pic.twitter.com/5I8T7y8xWN — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

Eight journalists were reported injured by Israeli forces while covering Jerusalem protests throughout the West Bank.

A photo circulated on social media showing an Israeli police officer assaulting cameraman Rajai al-Khatib outside the Damascus Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday:

لحظة اعتداء قوات الاحتلال على المصور الصحفي رجائي الخطيب خلال مسيرة في باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة اليوم.#القدس_عاصمتن pic.twitter.com/izXg3t2Vs3 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

An ABC News cameraman was also hit by Israeli forces:

The moment our @ABC News cameraman gets hit as Israeli troops storm through. He yells "I'm a journalist, I'm a journalist." #PressFreedom #Jerusalem w/ @nasseratta5 pic.twitter.com/cXChhTwFph — Molly Hunter (@mollymhunter) December 8, 2017

Fifteen Palestinians were injured as Israel bombed the Gaza Strip late Friday after a rocket fired from the territory landed in the southern Israeli town of Sderot, damaging cars but causing no injuries.

Two other rockets were launched from Gaza on Friday; Israel said one was intercepted by its missile defense system and another fell short of Israeli territory.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza announced that a 6-month-old baby, Yousif Abu Shakyan, was critically injured in one of the Israeli strikes.

Two fighters with the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, were killed in an early morning strike on Gaza City.

The slain fighters were identified as Mahmoud al-Attal, 28, and Muhammad al-Safadi, 30.

Israeli forces fire on Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on 8 December. Wisam Hashlamoun APA images

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Friday with all of the body’s 15 members – except for the United States – repudiating Trump’s stated plans to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

At the UN Security Council meeting which just concluded, the U.S. stood alone without support from any other member of the 15 member council for President Trump's recent recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the decision to move the U.S. embassy. — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) December 8, 2017

US ambassador Nikki Haley was the sole defender of Trump’s announcement, reiterating that no position has been taken on boundaries and borders concerning Jerusalem:

"The United States has not taken a position on boundaries or border," Haley says at emergency meeting UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is speaking at an emergency meeting pic.twitter.com/Rz7RR3Hy1v — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 8, 2017

While Palestinians protesting Trump’s announcement met with Israeli military brutality, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said it would likely take two years or longer to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“This is not something that is going to happen this year, or probably not next year,” Tillerson said in Paris, where he was attending the International Support Group for Lebanon.

Meanwhile Dina Powell, a senior Middle East policy adviser to Trump who is said to have played a key role in his administration’s attempts to forge an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, has quit her post.

A bizarre exchange at the State Department’s press briefing on Thursday indicates that the White House has not exactly worked out the material ramifications of Trump’s announcement.

David Satterfield, acting assistant secretary for Near East affairs, and State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert refused to say whether the US considers Jerusalem to be in the country of Israel, though the US now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel:

"Where Is Jerusalem??": The @StateDept acknowledges that Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but this what happens when @APDiploWriter asks where Jerusalem is... pic.twitter.com/R45M2OxTX1 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 8, 2017

The State Department has said that it won’t be revising longstanding US policy that bars American citizens born in Jerusalem from identifying “Israel” as their place of birth on their passports. US citizens born in Jerusalem before the declaration of the State of Israel in 1948 are allowed to list “Jerusalem, Palestine” as their birthplace.

Nor will US government maps identify the city as “Jerusalem, Israel” anytime soon.

But according to The Electronic Intifada contributor Budour Youssef Hassan, the future of Jerusalem will be determined in the streets by its Palestinian residents, and not by anyone in the White House:

It is on the streets of occupied Jerusalem, rather than the White House, where Palestinians will determine the destiny of their city and defend its Palestinain identity.

My interview with @democracynow regarding Trump's declaration: https://t.co/aqnReaWIrl — Budour Hassan (@Budour48) December 8, 2017

Hassan told Democracy Now! that Friday’s protests were not just a reaction to Trump’s announcement but against decades of Israeli military occupation in the city.

“It’s about an entire system that has denied Palestinians their rights,” she stated. “And [with] this declaration, to be honest, many of us are a bit relieved that we are finally seeing the true face of these so-called US-Israel shared values.”

She added: “A nation like the United States, that has been built on colonization, it’s only natural for them to support another colonizer state in Israel.”

Palestinian activist @Budour48: "A nation like the United States, that has been built on colonization, it’s only natural for them to support another colonizer state in Israel" https://t.co/7wkY49CRL0 pic.twitter.com/0VdBRdK2Xn — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) December 8, 2017

Hassan called for the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority, which feigned outrage over Trump’s announcement, and the nullification of the Oslo accords signed by Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in the mid-1990s.

“We cannot take the anger of the Palestinian Authority seriously while it continues to recognize Israel and the legitimacy of the Israeli state,” she said.

Palestinians and their supporters all over the world held protests to reject US and Israeli designs on Jerusalem.

Demonstrators marched through downtown Chicago in support of Palestinians in Jerusalem on Thursday night:

مسيرة احتجاجية في مدينة شيكاغو تنديدا بقرار الرئيس ترامب بالاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة للاحتلال.#القدس_عاصمة_فلسطين#جمعة_النفير#القدس_عاصمتنا pic.twitter.com/xy1teqf0Sw — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

Protesters convened in Philadelphia:

Massive #JerusalemIsPalestine march taking the streets of downtown #Philly right now! #FreePalestine! No to racism, Zionism, and imperialism! pic.twitter.com/RLJVfWQrTx — Workers World Party (@workersworld) December 8, 2017

And in Tangier, Morocco:

نصرة للقدس المحتلة..اعتصام تضامني في مدينة طنجة المغربية الليلة الماضية .#القدس_عاصمتنا pic.twitter.com/UILAGEcQLB — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

Bangladesh:

عشرات الالاف يخرجون في بنغلادش يهتفون الموت لأمريكا نصرة للقدس المحتلة.#القدس_عاصمتنا pic.twitter.com/WKIThL0flu — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

Amman:

الأمن الأردني: المسيرة الرافضة للقرار الامريكي باعتبار القدس عاصمة لدولة الاحتلال، تجاوز المشاركون فيها 20 ألف مشارك.#القدس_عاصمتنا pic.twitter.com/xOImr5OH8P — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

مسيرة عمان اليوم: تسقط وادي عربة تسقط pic.twitter.com/dexj0qUs4L — خالد الناطور (@khalidnatour) December 8, 2017

Iraq:

Nahr al-Bared refugee camp in northern Lebanon:

جانب من المسيرة التي انطلقت في مخيم نهر البارد للاجئين في لبنان نصرة للقدس المحتلة.#القدس_عاصمتتا pic.twitter.com/koFBBmWz01 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

Cairo:

مصر التي نحب،،، الفيديو من الجامعة الأمريكية بالقاهرة pic.twitter.com/VIGsRXueWA — شجاعية (@shejae3a) December 7, 2017

Kabul, Afghanistan:

Quds demonstration today in Kabul. Despite all the war in their own country, average Afghans never forget Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/5lEyyiYXwZ — Emran Feroz (@Emran_Feroz) December 8, 2017

Berlin:

أمام السفارة الأمريكية في برلين pic.twitter.com/19A6KDQP5T — Hossam عمو حسام (@3arabawy) December 8, 2017

Istanbul:

الفاتح في اسطنبول يوم غضب للقدس pic.twitter.com/bWALMmCRVS — تامر المسحال (@TamerMisshal) December 8, 2017

London:

Thousands are gathered in front of the US embassy in London tonight despite the cold to tell @realDonaldTrump to get his #HandsOffJerusalem. It’s not too late to join us! pic.twitter.com/zOJ5w875Jz — PSC (@PSCupdates) December 8, 2017

Beirut:

"شدوا الأيادي شدوا، البيت الأبيض بنهدوا"... الهتافات خلال مسيرة خرجت نصرة للقدس المحتلة في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت.#القدس_عاصمتنا#القدس_عاصمتنا_الازليه#القدس_عربيه pic.twitter.com/eruJdGsiWl — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2017

New York City:

There's an enormous Palestine solidarity rally going on right now in Times Square, NYC, condemning Trump's recognition of illegally occupied Jerusalem as the supposed capital of Israel. pic.twitter.com/hewooV3C5i — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) December 8, 2017

Big march protesting Trump’s Jerusalem announcement making its way towards Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/9tjhMkwAaf — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 8, 2017

This story has been updated since original publication to include the deaths of two Hamas fighters in Israeli bombing.