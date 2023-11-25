Joy and pain at outset of four-day pause and prisoner exchange

Newly released Palestinian prisoners arrive to Beitunia, west of the West Bank city of Ramallah, in International Committee of the Red Cross vehicles at the outset of a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, 24 November. Mohammad Tamim UPI

Friday marked the first day of a four-day pause in hostilities agreed to by Hamas and Israel after nearly 50 days of intense attacks that have destroyed wide swathes of Gaza and killed at least 14,800 Palestinians, around 6,000 of them children.

Thousands more Palestinians in Gaza are reported missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

On Friday, Hamas freed 24 people held captive in Gaza since 7 October and Israel released 39 Palestinian women and children in the first stage of a prisoner swap that will be implemented over the next few days.

“Under the deal, Hamas is to release at least 50 hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners over the four days,” the AP news agency reported.

“Both sides were starting with women and children. Israel said the four-day truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed.”

Israel is currently holding more than 8,000 Palestinians in its prisons and detention centers, including some 2,200 administrative detainees held without charge or trial. Around 3,000 Palestinans, including 145 children, 95 women and 37 journalists, have been arrested by Israel since 7 October.

An estimated 240 people captured in Israel on 7 October are being held in Gaza. Thirteen Israeli women and children and 10 Thai farmworkers and a citizen of the Philippines were also released on Friday.

The Thai workers “were released in a separate deal from the ceasefire that had not been previously reported,” according to Reuters.

The International Red Cross confirmed that its teams had started carrying out a multi-day operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages held in Gaza and of Palestinian detainees https://t.co/zAWRJ6Gntb pic.twitter.com/aTDKsuLn88 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 24, 2023

A Palestinian man, injured when Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians trying to return to the northern Gaza from the southern part of the territory after a humanitarian pause takes effect, is taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza Strip. (Anadolu Ajansı - 📷Ali Jadallah) pic.twitter.com/4A16wC9axq — Ali Jadallah (@alijadallah66) November 24, 2023

The BBC is reporting that Israeli forces have opened fire on Palestinians trying to return to their homes in the north of the Gaza strip pic.twitter.com/7J0O4Gd0zR — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 24, 2023

The Israeli government line is that people attempting to return north are being forced by Hamas to do so.

Today Alex Crawford reported (directly from a Sky cameramans eyewitness account) that IDF snipers fired on men women & children who were travelling back to the north of Gaza to find family members, check houses & recover bodies



Regev said Hamas was forcing these people to move pic.twitter.com/cP8j5MYSoL — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 24, 2023

The reality is that people are quitting the often overcrowded and squalid shelters in which they have been staying and voluntarily returning to their homes.

Al Jazeera published video showing thousands of people streaming back to northern Gaza on Friday, despite Israeli threats:

بحذر شديد.. مئات الآلاف من النازحين الفلسطينيين يتوجهون نحو شمال #قطاع_غزة لتفقد منازلهم وأخذ أمتعتهم الشخصية رغم تحذيرات جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي



التفاصيل: https://t.co/FBYUTW0T67 pic.twitter.com/PjgPnDEozL — Aljazeera.net • الجزيرة نت (@AJArabicnet) November 24, 2023

Cooking gas enters Gaza

International humanitarian agencies sought to take advantage of the four-day pause to ramp up aid to Gaza, which is reeling from humanitarian catastrophe after Israel cut off deliveries of water, electricity, fuel, food and medical supplies to the territory at the outset of its offensive.

Israel’s military attacks have rendered several hospitals in the northern half of Gaza, including al-Shifa, the largest health facility in the territory, inoperable. Israeli forces withdrew from both the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza and al-Shifa in Gaza City on Friday, but not before destroying generators and other equipment and infrastructure.

Nearly 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, most of whom are already refugees, have been displaced in the past seven weeks, and 46,000 housing units in the territory have been destroyed.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the world body “was able to scale up the delivery of humanitarian assistance into and across Gaza” on the first day of the “humanitarian pause.”

The UN office said that “200 trucks were dispatched from Nitzana,” where aid destined to Gaza is undergoing Israeli military inspection, “to the Rafah crossing” on the border with Egypt.

Prior to 7 October, most aid entered Gaza via Israel and the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, but that checkpoint has been closed by Israel since then.

Aid agencies have pleaded for Karem Abu Salem to be opened to facilitate an increase of deliveries to Gaza. Rafah crossing was built for the movement of people rather than goods, and aid groups say that bringing aid via Egypt’s Sinai, as well as Israeli inspections at Nitzana crossing, are adding to their time and expenses.

The director of the human rights group Doctors of the World told the Tel Aviv daily Haaretz that the four-day pause was “a joke,” calling it “humanitarian-washing.”

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, offloaded 137 trucks of goods on Friday, “making it the biggest humanitarian convoy received since 7 October,” according to OCHA, which added that “129,000 liters of fuel and four trucks of gas also crossed into Gaza.”

OCHA said that it was the first transfer of cooking gas to Gaza since 7 October.

Meanwhile, “21 critical patients were evacuated in a large-scale medical operation from the north of Gaza,” OCHA said, and “hundreds of thousands of people were assisted with food, water, medical supplies and other essential humanitarian items.”

Palestinians in Gaza used the beginning of the four-day pause to recover and bury the dead recovered from under the rubble of destroyed buildings and those killed along the north-south arterial along which Israel forcibly transferred people in northern Gaza to the south:

Atrocity after atrocity are being discovered as people start to head back home. A massacre - all the bodies in advanced decomposition - of civilians who had been trying to evacuate. At Al Andalusi hospital, a courtyard full of decomposing bodies. https://t.co/HLaqmG0411 — Dalia (@TheBlahDalia) November 24, 2023

Officially homeless. My home & my dad's home both are gone. Our building in #Gaza city was leveled to the ground but at least my family & I are still alive when others lost everything. — Omar Gaza 🇵🇸 (@Omar_Gaza) November 24, 2023

From Refaat:

I Went for a walk in Gaza City soon after the truce began. Complete and utter destruction. Homes, buildings, mosques, public gardens, schools, water pipes, power poles. Israeli invaders were not looking for anything or anybody. They were just wreaking havoc and… — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 24, 2023

The ravages of Israeli genocide left cities in ruins, their once vibrant streets now silent and desolate. Here the barbarians and murderous monsters passed! #Gaza pic.twitter.com/PyVUDuxRbb — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) November 24, 2023

This is Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in the west of the #Gaza Strip, where my family and I have lived in our home for over 20 years. Words fail me as I attempt to convey the emotions that surged within me upon witnessing this destruction, but my heart weighs heavier than ever before. pic.twitter.com/x6FTAxXZE3 — Aseel Mousa (@aselmousa) November 24, 2023

I am heartbroken to share the news that We Are Not Numbers’ writer Mohammed Hamo has been killed by Israel.



This is the fourth writer we lose since the 7th of Oct.



Other writers have also gone missing.



Many of our writers also lost many family members. pic.twitter.com/AX2Ytgupod — Ahmed Alnaouq (@AlnaouqA) November 24, 2023

“My niece, Siwar, our star basketball player was also killed by Israel this morning in Gaza. She loved to play ball and my late brother was so supportive of his little girl. Our girls loved her a lot.”



Her uncle: Hani Almadhoun pic.twitter.com/0pAtHgMmrM — Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) November 24, 2023

Release of Israeli and Thai captives

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released a video showing the transfer of detainees to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday:

Do you see how they treat prisoners?



They tried to calm them, specially the elderly and children.



They carried the old women and transported them themselves and helped them!



THIS IS HUMANITY.



Part of the handover of the Qassam Brigades to the first batch of Zionist… pic.twitter.com/J5KIgUCONr — Palestine Now. (@PalestineNW) November 24, 2023

The footage shows a young boy wearing a Spiderman baseball cap being picked up and loaded into an ICRC vehicle by a Qassam member and an older woman being carried in the arms of a Qassam member.

The video, published without audio, depicts a crowd of Palestinians at the scene, many of whom are holding up their phones to document the event, some of them making the V for victory signs with their hands as the captives are transferred to the ICRC.

Another video showing the departure of the released captives shows one of them waving farewell to the crowd of Palestinians that had gathered as the ICRC convoy made its way to Rafah crossing with Egypt:

مشاهد خاصة تظهر العمال التايلانديين والأسرى الإسرائيليين الذين سلمتهم كتائـ.ـب القسـ.ـام للصليب الأحمر عند معبر #رفح جنوب قطاع #غزة ضمن صفقة التبادل مع إسرائيل

التفاصيل: https://t.co/Isb8wX9C7l pic.twitter.com/n4ZLwgWWLX — Aljazeera.net • الجزيرة نت (@AJArabicnet) November 24, 2023

The network added that the released captives will not be banned from giving media interviews but “they are expected to receive close supervision, and they will be instructed on what is true tell the media and what is not.”

Israel is planning to put today's released hostages in separate wards at hospitals & assign them "supervisors" to instruct them what to say & what not to say if they get interviewed in the media to make sure they wouldn't harm Israel's PR & narrative about Gaza! pic.twitter.com/d3lgbxo4cF — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) November 24, 2023

Meanwhile in Gaza, the pause in Israel’s incessant bombardment gave surviving Palestinians journalists a chance for a joyful reunion with their families and to take a rest after working nonstop and in perilous conditions:

Not only Palestinian hostages had heartwarming moments reuniting with their families today, but the humanitarian pause meant that dozens of journalists in #Gaza were able to take a breath and finally see their children. pic.twitter.com/jc20EdghS8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 24, 2023

Today, I visited the sea, where I bared my feet to the waves.



Laughter echoed as kids had their heads shampooed by their mom.



Gazing at the sky, I inhaled deeply, gathering strength for the ongoing battle of reporting.



Nov 24. 2023 pic.twitter.com/mRI5PrMYt3 — Hind Khoudary (@Hind_Gaza) November 24, 2023

The moment when the liberated prisoner Malik Suleiman reunites with her family after being released from Israeli prisons 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/EiQ2HouZ8T — S A R A H 👑✌️🇵🇸 (@Sarah_Hassan94) November 24, 2023

بالفيديو | جانب من استقبال الأسيرة المحررة نور الطاهر pic.twitter.com/DRKLlBqZVe — قناة المنار (@TVManar1) November 24, 2023

A Palestinian child released tonight from Israeli prison meets his mother pic.twitter.com/LN9Ztfusat — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) November 24, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "رافعات شارات النصر.. لحظة الإفراج عن أســيــرات مـحــرَّرات بصفقة المـ.ـقــاومة الأولى". pic.twitter.com/fBaIfGvUxE — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 24, 2023

اللحظات الأولى للإفراج عن الأسيرة المحررة #حنان البرغوثي، شقيقة عميد الأسرى الفلسطينيين #نائل_البرغوثي، حيث وجهت تحيتها للمقـ.ـاومة الفلسطينية في #غزة

المزيد: https://t.co/FBYUTW0T67 pic.twitter.com/M3egJF4ZXL — Aljazeera.net • الجزيرة نت (@AJArabicnet) November 24, 2023

Unintended consequences. You know what they are chanting? “The people want Qassam Brigades”. I thought genocidal Biden and Netanyahu planned to destroy Hamas. https://t.co/Q6o5bydIe9 — asad abukhalil أسعد أبو خليل (@asadabukhalil) November 24, 2023

Meet Qusai, 17, a Palestinian minor released today. He says he was told that if he is received by anyone other than family members, they will come and arrest him again. pic.twitter.com/Gh9FPulIXW — Dima Khatib (@Dima_Khatib) November 24, 2023

He made several disparaging remarks about Hamas and made no mention of Israel’s carpet bombing of Gaza and the unprecedented death toll among Palestinians.

In response to a reporter’s question, Biden said he encouraged Netanyahu to “focus on trying to reduce the number of casualties while he is attempting to eliminate Hamas, which is a legitimate objective.”

Biden’s response is an indication that his administration is giving Israel plenty of runway to continue the genocide unfolding in Gaza and potentially force a mass expulsion of Palestinians from the territory, as sought by many in the government and political establishment.

“I don’t know how long it will take,” Biden said of the war. “My expectation and hope is that as we move forward, the rest of the Arab world and the region is also putting pressure on all sides to slow this down, to bring this to an end as quickly as we can.”

In response to a question about pressure within the Democratic party to condition aid to Israel, Biden said, “I think that’s a worthwhile thought, but I don’t think if I started off with that, we’d have gotten to where we are today.”

Biden claimed on Friday that “Hamas doesn’t give a damn” about the innocent Palestinians “who are suffering greatly because of this war.” He emphasized a two-state solution and indicated that the US would press on with brokering normalization deals between Israel and despotic Arab states.

A crowd in Ramallah, the seat of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, had a very different message on Friday.

A crowd receiving some of the released prisoners chanted in support of Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, and its head Muhammad Deif, thanking the resistance in Gaza for securing their freedom:

"شكراً شكراً يا غزة".. هتافات الشبان في بلدة بيتونيا بـ#رام_الله خلال استقبال الأسرى المحررين من سجون الاحتلال

شاهد أكثر:https://t.co/Isb8wX9C7l pic.twitter.com/XlM69vwtoo — Aljazeera.net • الجزيرة نت (@AJArabicnet) November 24, 2023