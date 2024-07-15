Will genocide enabler von der Leyen win a second term?

Ursula von der Leyen faces a crucial vote this week. (European Union)

Enabling a genocide is no obstacle to political longevity.

That is what Ursula von der Leyen will prove this week if she wins a vote allowing her to be reappointed head of the European Commission.

In October, von der Leyen offered her full backing to Israel at a time when it was killing a child in Gaza approximately every 15 minutes.

Those lawmakers who will endorse von der Leyen this coming Thursday will be dismissing that fact as insignificant.

Complicity in genocide is a crime. Yet international law is being tossed aside in the grubby horse trading through which the European Union’s top jobs are filled.

Von der Leyen has a record of pandering to extremists.

“Promoting our European way of life” became an official EU priority under her leadership. That was a coded way of saying that policies are being shaped by racism and xenophobia.

The “promoting our European way of life” portfolio was handed to Margaritis Schinas, a right-wing Greek official.

Including the fight against anti-Semitism within that portfolio was a gift to Israel and its lobbying network. Schinas has completely followed their sinister agenda of treating bigotry against Jews and solidarity with Palestinians as synonymous.

Through a freedom of information request, I have obtained several briefing documents prepared for Schinas since 7 October.

None of them contains any criticism toward Israel. Instead they present that state as a victim.

In the same week during May that Israel launched a ground invasion of Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, Schinas paid a visit to Aachen, Germany.

Honoured to address @KarlspreisAC in Aachen, city bridging Europe’s past and future.



Congratulations to this year’s laureate @PinchasRabbi and the Jewish people of Europe, recognising efforts to forge unity, peace and tolerance.



A highly symbolic moment to mark #EuropeDay. pic.twitter.com/AkkzubqxK2 — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) May 8, 2024

The framing of the event was in itself deeply problematic.

European Jews were depicted as homogenous. There was no recognition of how people identifying themselves as Jewish hold diverse opinions on many matters, including Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians.

Memory hole

The speaking notes drafted for Schinas – see below – suggest that the Hamas-led operation of 7 October was a pogrom against Jews for being Jews. The decades of dispossession and violence endured by Palestinians before that date were sent down a memory hole.

“Every form of anti-Semitism is an attack on all of us and the model of society we represent,” according to those notes.

They do not specify what he meant by “every form of anti-Semtism.” But Schinas has previously conflated opposition to Israel and its state ideology Zionism with hatred of Jews.

Schinas has repeatedly shared platforms with Israel’s representatives amid the current genocide. Those representatives include Israel Katz, now the foreign minister.

Deeply moved listening to victims of Hamas’ terror attack ⁦⁦together with Minister @Israel_katz and Mrs Herzog in Munich.



The EU calls for the immediate release of all hostages. Until it happens, we will not look away.



Freeing the hostages key to avert further bloodshed. pic.twitter.com/ktHIpG4GMh — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) February 16, 2024

Indeed, Madam Congresswoman.



We have to draw a line.



We will Not tolerate murdering children and burning families.



The line has been crossed. We will fight the terrorist organization Hamas and destroy it. All the civilian population in gaza is ordered to leave immediately.



We… https://t.co/hMNtT2pzpk — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) October 13, 2023

His support has not gone unappreciated. In April, the Israel Economic Forum (IEF) wrote to Schinas, saying “we would like to explore your joining our World Leaders Cabinet,” which was described as an “exclusive advisory body.”

The letter – see below – summarized the IEF as “an elite membership organization of deeply committed pro-Israel CEOs, business executives and world leaders.”

The forum is one of many Israel lobby groups in contact with the European Union.

A new report on anti-Semitism published by the EU’s Fundamental Rights Agency was written in close cooperation with the European Union for Progressive Judaism (EUPJ) – a pro-Israel group

Relying on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism – a definition drafted by pro-Israel lobbyists, the report presents boycotts organized by the Palestine solidarity movement and questioning Israel’s “right to exist” as motivated by anti-Jewish bigotry. The report does not address why a state founded on the mass expulsion of Palestinians should have any right to exist in the first place.

We can expect another five years of dangerous garbage if Ursula von der Leyen is reappointed. Shielding Israel has become integral to her project of “promoting our European way of life.”

https://electronicintifada.net/sites/default/files/2024-07/20_b_dinner_vp_speech_fight_against_antisemitism_fin_1.pdf

https://electronicintifada.net/sites/default/files/2024-07/16_israel_economic_forum_world_leaders_cabinet_margaritis_schinas_redacted.pdf