Smears must not deter students from acting against genocide

Students at SciencesPo in Paris have irked the French political elite by protesting against the Gaza genocide. Houpline-Renard SIPA

Heaven forbid that students would skip class to try and stop a genocide.

Such a message is being sent by the French political elite – horrified that protests in solidarity with Palestinians have been held at SciencesPo, a well-known Paris university.

No doubt fearing that such protests will spread, Israel’s supporters are alleging they have an ulterior motive.

As the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS) is prominent in efforts to smear protesters, an examination of the group’s policies and philosophy – if that’s the right word – is necessary.

Far from being dedicated to preventing bigotry, the EUJS explicitly defines itself as Zionist. It is, therefore, wedded to the ideology undergirding the dispossession of Palestinians in the 1940s and the genocide being perpetrated against them at this very moment.

The EUJS betrayed its real agenda in a summary of a recent discussion it held with other pro-Israel lobby groups. That summary showed that one of its biggest concerns is anti-Zionism in universities.

1/2🧵The EUJS President @emma_hallali & Board met today with leaders of @uejf, @le_crif, @consistoiredefrance, @ajc_paris & AJC Europe. The rich exchange covered topics from the prospect of European elections, the breakthrough of extremism, and antizionism on University campuses pic.twitter.com/jbqyc5AITb — EUJS - European Union of Jewish Students (@EUJS) March 1, 2024

Anti-Zionism is completely distinct from anti-Semitism – hatred of Jews based on their religion or ethnicity.

Being clear about the differences between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism is essential, not least because groups such as the EUJS portray them as synonymous.

🇺🇳 EUJS President @Emma_Hallali addressing the @UN_HRC in Geneva 🇺🇳



She exposed the dramatic situation of Jewish experience on campuses, reaffirming that anti-Zionism is antisemitism.



🗣️ « It is time to put an end to the masquerade the Durban declaration is. »#HRC55 pic.twitter.com/FTFTZWqrUt — EUJS - European Union of Jewish Students (@EUJS) March 28, 2024

The question is : how is it possible for these students to have a normal student life when having to face such violence and intimidation for the sole reason that they are Jewish?



Wake up! THIS is the sad and revolting reality of most campuses across France and Europe. https://t.co/jmQNsjboSG — Emma Hallali (@Emma_Hallali) March 13, 2024

Sinister game

Whereas the protests are aimed at halting the genocide in Gaza, the EUJS is playing a sinister game by insisting that all self-respecting Jews have to side with Israel, the state carrying out that genocide.

In January, the EUJS issued a statement criticizing anti-Zionist organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace.

Addressing the activities of anti-zionist Jewish groups like @jewishvoiceforpeace and their potential negative impact of their discourse on European Jewish communities is necessary.



I, @EUJS and its Member Unions will continue to denounce their narrative. https://t.co/nHJr7FCyMw — Emma Hallali (@Emma_Hallali) January 22, 2024

The opposite is actually the case.

Anti-Zionist Jewish groups demonstrate that the Jewish community is not monolithic. A significant number of Jews are outraged by Israel’s crimes and determined to speak out against them.

If anyone is perpetuating harmful stereotypes, it is the EUJS and its suggestion that the only Jews who should be listened to are those backing Israel.

Shamefully, the European Union treats the EUJS as being representative of all Jewish students.

The EUJS received almost $900,000 in funding from the European Union during 2022.

The EUJS enjoys particularly close relations with Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Union’s coordinator against anti-Semitism.

Listening to first hand experiences of #antisemitism on campuses & threats/attacks on Jewish students in the aftermath of 7/10 is extremely concerning.



When Jews do not feel safe, their right to education is hampered. Unacceptable!



Univ leadership must act decisively!@EUJS pic.twitter.com/pG8lLp04eg — Katharina von Schnurbein (@EUAntisemitism) March 19, 2024

She has been amplifying the lie that Hamas committed mass rapes on and following 7 October. That hoax is being used as a pretext for the genocide which Israel is perpetrating in Gaza.

Von Schnurbein has spoken lately about there being a “tsunami of anti-Semitism” in Europe.

As you gather around the Seder table may you draw strength from the story of liberation of the Israelites from slavery & hope that those still in captivity will soon fill the #emptychairs at your table.#ChagPesachSameach!



#LetThemGoNow pic.twitter.com/paZGo6LEw0 — Katharina von Schnurbein (@EUAntisemitism) April 22, 2024

Von Schnurbein complained recently that a conference on the forthcoming European Parliament elections was “hijacked in a way that Jews no longer feel safe.”

Shocking & unacceptable that debate @Europarl_EN about #EUelections is hijacked in a way that Jews no longer feel safe. At a time when we need to build bridges, this creates polarization & breaks alliances @Youth_Forum



Full solidarity with @Emma_Hallali and @EUJS delegation. 🙌 https://t.co/WOXqnhm0cs — 🎗️(((k schnurbein))) (@kschnurbein) April 14, 2024

Instead, the video shows that the EUJS sought to shut down a discussion about the situation in Gaza, even though it is a matter of urgency.

EUJS calls the @Youth_Forum to issue a strong condemnation of the appalling and intolerable circumstances that happened this evening in the hemicycle of the @Europarl_EN , unequivocally standing in solidarity with Jewish students. pic.twitter.com/u3bsCO7G9P — EUJS - European Union of Jewish Students (@EUJS) April 13, 2024

Fortunately, young and not-so-young people on both sides of the Atlantic are refusing to be bullied or intimidated by Israel’s supporters. The defiance displayed on campuses is a source of hope in these bleak times.