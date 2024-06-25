Smear campaign against French left smacks of desperation

Rima Hassan, newly elected member of the European Parliament, is a hate figure for the pro-Israel lobby. Denis Prezat ABACA

Racism against Palestinians is accepted in France.

Yonathan Arfi from CRIF – the most prominent pro-Israel group in Paris – declared earlier this year that there was “no moral equivalence between collateral victims, civilian, who were not deliberately targeted, and victims of terrorism.”

The message was clear: For Arfi, Palestinian lives do not matter.

Far from being shunned for his naked bigotry and his dismissive attitude to the genocide Israel is perpetrating in Gaza, Arfi and his organization still enjoy cordial relations with France’s ruling elite. In May – a few months after Arfi made that vile comment – Gabriel Attal, the French prime minister, addressed CRIF’s annual dinner.

Attal tried to please his hosts on that occasion by ranting against the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI).

Smearing that party is a preoccupation for the pro-Israel lobby. And the smears have been relentless in the current election season.

Arfi was apoplectic when Rima Hassan won a seat for LFI in the European Parliament a few weeks ago.

Hassan spent her early childhood in a Palestinian refugee camp near the Syrian city of Aleppo before moving to France when she was 10. She has been dubbed “Lady Gaza” for her strident opposition to the current genocide.

When Arfi was recently asked on radio if he regarded her election to the European Parliament as a danger to Jews, he replied “yes.”

Arfi did not produce any evidence that Hassan represents any such danger. Instead, he potentially put Hassan at risk by claiming (once more without proof) that she was a spokesperson for Hamas and that she followed a “culture of political violence.”

Rima Hassan : comment la France insoumise a créé Lady Gaza

Sur @RimaHas au parlement Européen.

« Le Hamas a trouvé un porte parole au sein du parlement Européen. »



Replay : https://t.co/Kjna0KVO1z pic.twitter.com/SPVYfv0ijI — RADIO J (@RadioJFrance) June 10, 2024

Arfi has alleged that the frequent references to Palestine made by La France Insoumise in its campaigning “creates an extremely harmful climate” for Jews.

Yonathan Arfi : "Il faut mesurer que pour les Juifs, la convocation permanente de la question de la Palestine par LFI dans le débat public crée un climat délétère"

The very idea that LFI could be included in that front – alongside parties considered more moderate – was anathema to Arfi. He has even contended that LFI is promoting hatred of Jews for electoral purposes.

Que le PS puisse encore envisager une alliance avec LFI est une honte absolue.



La France Insoumise a fait de la haine des Juifs son fonds de commerce électoral : s'allier avec LFI, c'est composer avec l'antisémitisme.



Face au RN, il faut de la clarté : sur l'islamisme, la…

🔴 Rassemblement contre l'antisémitisme à Courbevoie



🗣️ "Le carburant principal de l'antisémitisme depuis le 7 octobre c'est la haine d'Israël qui est instrumentalisée", estime Yonathan Arfi

"Pendant des décennies, on a cru que le temps jouait pour nous. (...) Mais on voit que la nouvelle génération est plus perméable aux préjugés antisémites, à l'aune de la haine d'Israël, de l'islamisme et des discours complotistes." @Yonathan_Arfi

Israel may be perceived as an ally by France and other governments in the European Union. Yet the widespread revulsion to the Gaza genocide among the public means the alliance is built on increasingly shaky foundations.

Israel’s supporters would not dare admit that the revulsion is a direct response to Israel’s barbarity. So they have to cast aspersions against everyone who demonstrates solidarity with Palestinians by depicting them as anti-Semitic.

Such tactics will be familiar to those who followed how the pro-Israel lobby manufactured an “anti-Semitism crisis” in Britain when Jeremy Corbyn headed that country’s Labour Party. The smears against the LFI and its best-known representative Jean-Luc Mélenchon are virtually identical to those which Corbyn faced.

Yet whereas Corbyn tried to appease the pro-Israel bullies, the LFI has so far stood up to them. Hopefully it will continue to do so.

LFI sauve l'honneur de la France. Vous, vous êtes dans la boue du génocide.

Je rappelle que vous avez qualifié les Palestiniens de victimes collatérales, que vous vous opposez à la reconnaissance de l'Etat palestinien et que vous soutenez un régime génocidaire.

Dans la vie, on peut douter de beaucoup de choses, sauf de la libération de la Palestine.