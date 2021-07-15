Israel’s killer robots go on display at Greek weapons fair

Was Yair Lapid (left) acting as a salesperson for Israel’s weapons when he visited Europe this week? (NATO)

There was talk of a “fresh start” when Yair Lapid visited Brussels this week.

Israel’s foreign minister was on a mission to “reboot” relations with Europe.

But behind his fresh facade lurked something rotten and sinister.

Lapid wasn’t simply visiting to charm those EU representatives who are always impressed by smartly dressed liberals. He also paid a trip to the headquarters of NATO, a military alliance dominated by the US.

A tweet from Alon Ushpiz, the top official in Israel’s foreign ministry indicated that Lapid was making a sales pitch. The discussions with NATO’s administration were part of a “continuous effort to strengthen our cooperation first and foremost on technology,” Ushpiz stated.

This is an important meeting in the continuous effort to strengthen our cooperation first and foremost on technology https://t.co/z71qNsTjRo — Alon Ushpiz (@AlonUshpiz) July 12, 2021

Israel’s attack on Gaza during May offered an opportunity to expand the use of advanced military equipment.

A recent article in Defense Update – a website promoting Israel’s war industry – explains how the attack was facilitated by the latest version of the Elbit Systems’ Digital Army Program.

“We dramatically shortened the time of closing Sensor-to-Shooter processes. The core delivering this capability is Elbit System’s TORCH 750, the main C4ISR of @IDF”. Brig. Gen. Yariv Nir, chief communications & IT officer to @defenceupdate. https://t.co/jgWCa3yQlE pic.twitter.com/WBE5N6VlJu — Elbit Systems (@ElbitSystemsLtd) June 1, 2021

Killing faster?

During its May offensive, Israel deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure and carried out massacres of civilians.

Moreover, Israel regards millions of Palestinians as enemies. Back in 2007, Israel designated the entire Gaza Strip as a “hostile entity.”

So what is a weapons trade website really saying when it enthuses about how technology can “accelerate the targeting process”? Does it mean that Israel can now kill children and other non-combatants faster than before?

Elbit is Israel’s top weapons firm.

Since the May attack, Elbit has proven that it is attractive to investors by raising almost $580 million worth of capital in Tel Aviv. Elbit will use some of this money to expand its business in the US and Europe, the firm has stated.

As part of efforts to boost exports, Elbit is now taking part in Defence Exhibition Athens. That fair is sponsored by the Greek government, which has become a major client of Elbit in recent years.

The Israel & Hellenic Ministries of Defense have signed the biggest defense agreement to date between Israel and Greece. It amounts to around NIS 5.4 billion and includes the establishment of an International Flight Training Center for the Hellenic Air Force, by @ElbitSystemsLtd pic.twitter.com/TNulvgcZCN — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) April 18, 2021

Following a period marked by the global health crisis, SIBAT in the Israel Ministry of Defense, has inaugurated its pavilion at Defense Exhibition Athens. SIBAT is accompanied by 20 Israeli defense companies that are global leaders in their fields. pic.twitter.com/JXK9GonmAa — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) July 13, 2021

Next week, July 13-15th, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will participate in @DEFEA2021 in Athens Greece. Join us at Booth 3F25 as we display the following solutions: — RAFAEL Defense Systems (@RAFAELdefense) July 8, 2021

Blood-stained brand

The Athens fair is one of several events in Europe where Israel’s weapons traders enjoy a hearty welcome.

In October, Paris will play host to Milipol, an exhibition of “homeland security” equipment.

Israel Weapon Industries has long booked a stall.

That firm advertises how its rifles are “developed in close cooperation” with Israel’s military. It does not spell out how those firearms enabled snipers to gun down participants in Gaza’s Great March of Return during 2018.

NSO Group – a firm producing malware for spying on journalists – is another Israeli exhibitor expected at Milipol.

So is Wintego, which assists government agencies in extracting “secured data and chats” from mobile phones.

By making ultra-modern tools for spying and killing, Israel markets itself as passionate about innovation. And elites in the West can always be relied on to endorse any Israeli brand, keeping hush about how it is stained with Palestinian blood.