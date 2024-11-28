Germany has a duty to dump Israel

Expressions of solidarity with the Palestinians are being banned in Germany. (Mufkinnphotos / DPP via ZUMA Press)

Germany’s representatives have a ready-made response when a question is asked about their country’s backing for Israel: “historical responsibility.”

Invoking that “responsibility” is a convenient tool in shutting down debate. Everyone must accept that the Berlin government can only atone for the Holocaust if it facilitates the ongoing holocaust in Gaza.

Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s new foreign minister, seems to be demanding a maximalist approach from German politicians as they prepare for a February election.

Last week, Sa’ar thanked Alexander Dobrindt, a leading player in Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), for expressing himself with a “moral clear voice.”

A “moral clear voice,” according to Sa’ar, is one which opposes the International Criminal Court and the warrants it has issued for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, and Yoav Gallant, until recently the defense minister.

I met with the Chairman of the @CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag my friend Alexander Dobrindt, who described the ICC decision as a "disgrace and a shame."



I thanked him for his moral clear voice and for standing with Israel! pic.twitter.com/DvfdRamiJo — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 25, 2024

It would not be surprising if Israel puts pressure on that government to punish the ICC.

At the moment, Germany is one of the court’s largest donors.

Contributing financially to the ICC was politically expedient while the court was preoccupied with Africa or investigating the wrongdoings of official enemies like Russia.

Yet Germany has identified asserting Israel’s “security” as a Staatsräson or “reason of state.” It is almost inevitable that Israel and its lobbying network will remind politicians in Berlin of that commitment as they escalate their attacks on the ICC.

A recent event gives a flavor of just how ensconced in German institutions the pro-Israel lobby is.

The German-Israel Strategic Forum – as the annual event is called – is a joint initiative of the Federal Academy for Security Policy, an official government body based in Berlin, and the European Leadership Network (Elnet).

“Common goals”

Despite its name, the European Leadership Network is actually an offshoot of the pro-Israel lobby in the United States. Held in Jerusalem, the recent forum “demonstrated that amongst friends, it is possible to speak openly, respect differing opinions and still work towards common goals,” Elnet claimed.

The real “common goals” can be discerned from how the forum was addressed by Yuval Steinitz, a former Israeli energy minister who now heads the weapons maker Rafael.

@steinitz_yuval , Chairman of @RAFAELdefense and former Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, adressed the #GISF24 guests at a closing dinner.



He praised the robust partnership between 🇩🇪and 🇮🇱and highlighted the significant Iranian threat to the region. pic.twitter.com/3g0CF9wXYS — ELNET (@elnetwork_eu) November 21, 2024

The choice of words is revealing.

During European Union discussions, Hungary and the Czech Republic have been more consistent in cheerleading for Netanyahu than Germany. Decisively, however, Germany is Europe’s largest provider of arms to Israel, as well as being a major client of the Israeli arms industry.

Rafael benefits directly from the alliance with Germany. That fact was celebrated at a ceremony held last month to mark how Leopard 2 tanks in Germany’s arsenal have been kitted out with Rafael’s “active protection” technology.

The same equipment – known as Trophy – is incorporated into the Merkava tanks with which Israel has invaded Gaza.

Elnet is not the only pro-Israel group set up from the US that wields considerable influence in Germany.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has recently held discussions with Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democrats, the man widely tipped to be Germany’s next chancellor.

Mit @_FriedrichMerz sprach unsere Delegation über die internationale Gefahr des Irans, den wachsenden Antisemitismus in Deutschland und die Zukunft unserer Verteidigungspolitik. Vielen Dank, dass Sie sich in diesen turbulenten Tagen, dennoch Zeit für uns genommen haben. https://t.co/Pbit16RRqe — AJC Berlin (@AJCBerlin) November 12, 2024

It has applauded Nancy Faeser, the interior minister, for her strenuous efforts to ensure that ordinary folk don’t entertain thoughts of which official Germany would disapprove. Faeser has banned the red triangle and other symbols allegedly indicating sympathy with Palestinian resistance fighters.

Wir bedanken uns bei @NancyFaeser und dem @BMI_Bund für den konstruktiven und offenen Austausch sowie für ihren Einsatz gegen Antisemitismus & Extremismus. Die Verbote der Artgemeinschaft, der Hamas und von Samidoun sowie die Schließung des IZH waren wichtige Meilensteine. https://t.co/mejYZSOo55 — AJC Berlin (@AJCBerlin) November 12, 2024

The resolution is the latest example of how the fight against anti-Semitism has been hijacked to silence criticism of Israel.

Nancy Faeser has even recommended that people seeking asylum may be deported for “liking” or making comments about Palestinian armed resistance on social media. It has become mandatory for people requesting German citizenship to declare that Israel has a “right to exist.”

In a new article, the academic Josephine Becker analyzes how Muslim, Turkish and Arab immigrants are being blamed for “importing” anti-Semitism into Germany. As Becker states, it is “a truly incredible accusation for a country that is responsible for the mass murder of millions of Jewish people and a growing extreme-right-wing movement.”

If Germany really took its historical responsibility seriously, it would dump Israel.

In response to the Holocaust, the United Nations recognized that every country has a duty to prevent genocide. Germany’s unflagging support for Israel is a dereliction of that duty.