British lawyer heading ICC’s Palestine probe can’t be seen as neutral

Right-wing British lawyer Andrew Cayley. Khmer Rouge Tribunal

The British establishment cannot be treated as impartial on the Gaza genocide.

The current horrors constitute the latest episode in the subjugation of Palestinians.

The subjugation did not begin in October 2023 but rather in November 1917. During that month, Britain issued the Balfour Declaration, thereby becoming the imperial sponsor of the Zionist colonization project in Palestine.

Under that project, incoming settlers from Europe were accorded a far higher status than the indigenous Arab population.

The news that a British lawyer has been appointed head of the International Criminal Court’s Palestine investigation cannot be divorced from the Balfour Declaration. Far from repudiating that iniquitous document, the British elite expresses pride in it.

Andrew Cayley, the new chief of the ICC’s Palestine probe, is firmly ensconced in the British elite.

Cayley is a member of and a generous donor to the ruling Conservatives. Luminaries of that right-wing party include Arthur James Balfour, who (as foreign secretary in 1917) signed the declaration bearing his name.

While Cayley may claim to act independently of elected politicians, he has played a significant role in ensuring that the British state is not held accountable for its crimes.

From December 2013 until November 2020, Cayley was Britain’s military prosecutor.

Not long after taking up that post, Cayley gave an assurance that the authority “will not flinch” from bringing prosecutions over alleged war crimes in Iraq if there was sufficient evidence to do so.

With Cayley at the helm, the authority examined several thousand allegations against British troops who had participated in the invasion of Iraq. Not even one prosecution was initiated.

Despite the refusal to take action, Cayley’s work was deemed by the ICC not to have involved the shielding of criminals. The ICC decided against opening a full investigation of its own into the conduct of British troops.

In a 2022 interview with Counsel – a magazine for attorneys – Cayley hinted that he was lobbied heavily by the powers that be.

“There was a hell of a lot of pressure from different quarters and from the ICC,” he said. “The more liberal media wanted us to prosecute everyone; media outlets traditionally supporting the armed forces demanded we close the cases down.”

Suspicious

Cayley has been appointed to head the Palestine probe by his compatriot Karim Khan, the ICC’s chief prosecutor.

The ICC will not accept that putting a Briton in charge of the Palestine file is problematic. When I contacted the court asking why anyone concerned about the Palestine issue could have confidence in Cayley, the ICC failed to answer my question.

Instead of making any comment on Cayley himself, the ICC replied that Karim Khan’s office “rigorously follows its rules around impartiality and is led solely by the interest of justice.”

Khan has selected Brenda Hollis, a retired colonel with the US Air Force, as Cayley’s partner overseeing the Palestine probe.

The choice is suspicious given that America has never accepted the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding charter. It is even more suspicious considering that the US is the main supplier of weapons which Israel is using to perpetrate the Gaza genocide.

Achieving justice for Palestinians is clearly not a priority for Khan.

In March 2023, he issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, over the invasion of Ukraine.

By contrast, he does not seem to be preparing “wanted” posters featuring Benjamin Netanyahu or other Israeli political and military figures. Last month, he merely noted that he had not seen “any discernible change in conduct by Israel” and warned that “those who do not comply with the law should not complain later” when his office takes action.

I am deeply concerned by the reported bombardment and potential ground incursion by Israeli forces in Rafah.



My Office has an ongoing and active investigation into the situation in the State of Palestine. This is being taken forward as a matter of the utmost urgency, with a… — Karim A. A. Khan KC (@KarimKhanQC) February 12, 2024

By targeting the oppressed, rather than their oppressors, he may have revealed the ICC’s real agenda. Crimes by non-Russian white people do not seem to bother the court much, if at all.

The wars against Iraq and Afghanistan launched in the first few years of this century were both crimes against peace and thereby violated the principles established at the Nuremberg trials during the mid-1940s. Yet the ICC has rejected the idea that Britain and the US should be brought to book.

It may not be the first time that Andrew Cayley will be working within a structure where some of the world’s most notorious scoundrels get away scot free.

Before stepping down amid a 2013 financial dispute, he had been a prosecutor in the Khmer Rouge tribunal.

The boundaries of that UN-backed trial were carefully set so that Henry Kissinger never had to face justice for managing the carpet-bombing of Cambodia during the late 1960s and early 1970s (when he was America’s national security adviser and secretary of state).

That violence continues to claim victims through unexploded ordnance yet Kissinger died last year without ever being punished.

Israel’s wanton destruction in Gaza bears some similarities to what Kissinger inflicted on Cambodia.

The ICC’s behavior suggests its bosses would be happy for Netanyahu to evade justice in the way that Kissinger did.